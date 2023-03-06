90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers spell out the red flags about Kris after knife purchase

During the latest 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way episode, viewers watched Alabama native Kris Foster purchase a knife in Colombia. Kris told her fiancee Jeymi Nogeura she wanted it for protection, but the idea freaked out Jeymi and the 90 Day Fiance audience.

Kris explained her fear about safety in Colombia, having heard stories of Americans getting kidnapped and worse. She also mentioned when Jeymi was punched on a bus and had a phone stolen.

Furthermore, Kris said she was comfortable around knives and grew up around weapons.

What has been sending up red flags for Jeymi and 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers alike is the already suspect things revealed on the show in combination with the knife purchase.

Kris has narcolepsy, night terrors, and severe neck pain, forcing her to take heavy pain medication.

Those issues, and Kris’ need for a weapon, have not only been causing Jeymi to feel overwhelmed but also viewers who have been vocalizing their concerns on social media.

Kris Foster’s knife purchase is getting adverse reactions from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers

Many 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers landed on Twitter to share their thoughts on what they saw from Kris in last night’s episode.

One viewer shared a GIF of a man putting his head in his hand and rubbing his eyebrows. The GIF was accompanied by a comment saying, “A narcoleptic with night terrors that does karate in her sleep, just bought OTC pain meds and a hunting knife, what could possibly go wrong.”

In the replies to that Tweet, someone added, “Let’s not forget possible paranoia about ‘things that happen there’ as seen on the news.”

Someone shared a reply in the comments of a Tweet. Pic credit: @captpiccard/Twitter

Another 90 Day Fiance critic shared a still image of Kris from the episode when she was back home in America showing off her knife collection. They wrote, “I seriously doubt I would trust someone with a weapon who has a neck problem, narcoleptic, and night terrors….”

A viewer also commented on Jeymi’s reaction and possible feelings toward Krie. They shared an image of Jeymi in the knife store with a shocked and scared look on her face as they commented, “When you’re starting to see you may have bitten off a little more than you can chew.”

There is one area of Kris and Jeymi’s relationship that does not have problems

Before Kris arrived in Colombia, she expressed concern that she and Jeymi might not have sexual chemistry.

However, the pair shared a kiss at the airport, and sparks seemed to fly attraction-wise. Once they returned to their apartment, Kris and Jeymi felt nervous about their first night together but were still eager to turn up the heat.

In the morning, both women gushed about their night and said that sexual chemistry would not be a problem for them.

This is Kris’ first same-sex relationship, although Jeymi described herself as always liking women.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.