90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers slam Daniele for her attitude toward Yohan

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, viewers watched Daniele Gates share her brutal thoughts on her husband Yohan Geronimo’s meat shop business. Her attitude has not been sitting well with them.

Dominican Republic native Yohan showed his storefront to Daniele, who was taken aback by the meat sitting on the counter, unrefrigerated with flies on it.

Daniele was not only visibly disgusted by the meat display but also brought up the fact that that’s not how a meat shop in America is run. Yohan made the point that they were not in America, and the way he had things was standard.

Daniele took her disdain for Yohan’s business a step further when she asked to see his profits versus what he was spending. Yohan had his bookkeeping done manually, which Daniele thought was not the way he should be keeping track of things.

She brought her computer, an item that Yohan said he didn’t have himself, and tried to show him that he was losing money. Yohan did not appreciate Daniele’s attitude about his shop and effort and was off-put by the whole situation.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers also took issue with the way Daniele talked to Yohan and the American perspectives she was giving on what she saw.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers sound off on Daniele Gates

The Other Way viewers took to Twitter to vent their frustration about how Daniele acted throughout her scene in Yohan’s meat shop.

One person shared a still image of Daniele saying, “Even my magic is not this good.”

The viewer added, “Ugh Daniele is condescending.”

Another critic shared a still image of Yohan saying that he didn’t understand and shared their thought, “Daniele is crushing one dream at a time.”

Someone else slammed, “Daniele needs to put her American privilege aside and be open to learning more about how things are done in the Dominican Republic.”

There was also a critic who seemed to be speaking to Daniele, saying, “What makes you think Yohan doesn’t know his costs? He seems to have everything at his fingertips…just a D.R, not a N.Y. way. Daniele is working my last nerve.”

Daniele already surprised Yohan negatively this season

When Daniele arrived in the D.R. this time, Yohan was under the impression that they would stay in the D.R. until his American spousal visa came through.

On arrival, Daniele let Yohan know she wanted to stay in the D.R. long term. After several discussions, Yohan agreed to stay longer but said that if it did not work, then they would make plans to go to America.

However, Daniele is keeping the fact that she has yet to apply for the visa a secret from Yohan.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.