90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers roast Yohan for freeloading off Daniele: ‘Get a job!’

Yohan Geronimo’s critics think he needs to stop worrying about his physique and start worrying about making money.

As we’ve learned this season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Yohan’s marriage to Daniele Gates is on the rocks.

Most recently, Daniele lost her composure when she discovered that Yohan had lied about withdrawing money using her bank card – on several occasions.

When Daniele confronted Yohan about it, he denied ever taking any money.

However, Yohan finally copped to it during a heated kitchen conversation. He felt that Daniele was overreacting over him withdrawing $200 and didn’t need to “humiliate” him the way she did.

The conversation didn’t end well, and Daniele ultimately kicked Yohan out of their home after demanding that he either pay for half of their expenses or go live with his mom.

Not only did Daniele feel that Yohan was out of line for lying about using her debit card and expecting her to pay for everything, but so did quite a few 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers.

Yohan posted a photo of himself on Instagram to kick off the weekend, flexing for the camera with a big smile.

In the caption, Yohan wrote, “Compitiendo conmigo mismo,” which translates in English to, “Competing with myself.”

In the comments section of his post, Yohan was met with some criticism from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers who urged him to stop focusing on his physique and instead contribute financially.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way critics lambaste Yohan Geronimo

“GET A JOB, DUDE!” wrote one of Yohan’s critics.

Another used a clown emoji to get their point across, with another writing, “Get off those steroids and get a job.”

Yohan’s critics urged him to get a job. Pic credit: @yohangeronimo/Instagram

Despite the backlash, Yohan has also garnered his fair share of support. This is according to Daniele.

Some 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans have supported Yohan, but Daniele Gates says his advocates need ‘intense therapy’

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Daniele recently shared a message in her Instagram Story, telling her followers that anyone defending Yohan is out of line.

“I’m going to say this once,” Daniele told her followers.

“This is television, and if you watched that television show last night and came away with sympathy for Yohan Geronimo, you need to be in very intense therapy because even objectively there was nothing there you could defend,” she concluded.

During a solo confessional, Daniele explained that she never imagined Yohan would turn out to be a man who wouldn’t want to contribute equally as far as their finances were concerned.

Ultimately, Daniele called Yohan’s actions “unreasonable, insulting, and embarrassing,” and felt his behavior was evidence that he was only with her for money.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.