90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers question Debbie and Oussama’s relationship

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers watched 67-year-old cast member Debbie joyfully arrive in Morrocco with the intention of marrying her 24-year-old love interest of three years, Oussama.

However, Debbie’s joy was short-lived after Oussama switched up on his promises to her, starting on the car ride to Rabat, where they would temporarily stay.

Oussama said he wanted Debbie to act “half Morroccan” and pick up the duties of a Morroccan woman when they go to his parent’s farm. Debbie said this was the first time Oussama had mentioned her assimilating to his culture in that way, and she was off-put.

Things between the pair got more complicated after they sat down for a talk on their first night after arriving in Rabat. Oussama said he wanted Debbie to go back to America after being in Morrocco for a few months and not marry her at this time. He cited wanting them to “live in reality” and attested that they had not been doing that in their relationship.

Debbie was upset over all the plan changes and blunt feelings Oussama was expressing to her that he had not expressed before. She grew frustrated and called him a liar while saying she would have handled things differently if he had told her his feelings before she moved to Morrocco.

Now, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers are questioning Debbie and Oussama’s relationship after all the new information Debbie got from Oussama and her reaction to it.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers sound off on Debbie and Oussama’s relationship

After last night’s episode, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have taken to Twitter to vent their opinions on Debbie and Oussama’s relationship after Oussama dropped the bombs on Debbie.

One critic slammed Oussama as they jabbed, “And here is the perfect example as to why you don’t drop everything for a man.”

Another questioned, “I always wonder what these couples even talk about before packing their lives and moving across the world??!? Every time they seem to be surprised by the expectations or cultures.”

Someone else remarked that “Ousama is putting on the brakes” and said Debbie should have listened to her son, who cautioned against the move.

A viewer praised Oussama for his honesty and thoughts that they need to bring their relationship into reality, but they did remark that he should have told Debbie before she came.

Debbie and Oussama have good and bad times yet to come this season

Based on the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way trailer that was released before the season, and the new trailer that was released at the end of the last episode, it looks like Debbie and Oussama will have good moments and bad ones.

One scene from the newest trailer depicted Debbie and Oussama getting on a camel together as they laughed and enjoyed themselves.

However, the past trailer showed Debbie calling Oussama “creepy” and further stated that he “urinated” on her trust. Oussama will agree with Debbie’s “creepy” assessment and add more negative choice words about himself.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers are only halfway through the season, so they should buckle up for more drama from Debbie and Oussama.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.