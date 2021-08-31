90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have not forgotten about Jenny and Sumit’s cringy intimacy talk

Viewers recounted a clip from a previous season where Jenny and Sumit talked about intimacy. Pic credit: TLC

Since Jenny and Sumit are back on viewers’ TV screens for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, a throwback post was made by a fan page about the cringy scene where Jenny and Sumit unforgettably talked about an intimate moment.

One 90 Day Fiance fan page posts throwback 90 Day Fiance clips on Mondays and Jenny and Sumit’s talk about their sex life made it into the spotlight.

Jenny and Sumit’s 30 year age difference is an added factor for fans and critics who were not prepared to hear about the intimacy between them during a past season.

The Other Way viewers brought up the time they heard all about Jenny and Sumit’s intimatacy preferences

Fan account @90dayboomboom wanted to remind everyone about the time viewers got to hear about the details of the intimacy between Jenny and Sumit.

Across the top of the throwback video clip was a banner that read, “Remember this awkward Jenny and Sumit moment?”

The memorable and cringy scene started when Sumit asked Jenny how their sex was and Jenny started laughing and coughing.

Sumit then said how good it was which was followed up by a private interview with Jenny where she said, “It’s wonderful to be intimate with the man I love. He makes me feel like I’m beautiful. That’s my man, he’s my Sumit.”

The scene then cut back to the two of them where Jenny answered that it was amazing.

A private interview with Sumit followed where he divulged, “Making love was passionate. Now she can totally dominating like kind of thing. That’s what I like.”

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh have been through a lot together

Jenny and Sumit have been together since 2013 and Jenny has traveled back and forth from the US and India all that time. She wants to get married so she won’t have to keep going back but since Sumit’s parents are against the relationship, they cant.

Jenny had to deal with finding out that Sumit was married, sit by him through the divorce, and weather the coronavirus pandemic with him. The couple even both contracted COVID-19 at one point.

There is a lot more drama to come to from the unlikely couple that viewers will have to buckle up for this season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.