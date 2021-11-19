90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have decided who the ‘least likable’ cast member this season is

The least likable cast member of this season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way has been determined. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have had a lot of shade to throw at the cast members this season and a recent poll by a 90 Day Fiance fan page revealed who the least likable of them all is.

Whether it be their reactions to situations, attitudes of entitlement, or manipulation tactics, most of The Other Way cast has committed some offenses that have made viewers turn against them.

As the season winds down, viewers used the poll to highlight the top candidates for the position of least likable and came to a verdict.

A poll revealed who the ‘least likable’ 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way cast member is

With all the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way cast members laid out on the table for viewers to choose from, the top three were presented for a final vote.

Between Evelin, Ariela, and Steven, 90 Day Fiance critics chose Steven as the least likable person on the show.

The Other Way viewers cast their votes for the least likable person on the show. Pic credit: @90dayharvestusd/Instagram

Steven has been criticized as a gaslighter and hypocrite and it looks like viewers can’t stand his behavior more than Ariela’s or Evelin’s.

While both Ariela and Evelin have bad reputations from their actions on the show and the way they treat their partners, Steven seems to have angered viewers more in his one season than Ariela and Evelin have done in their two seasons on the show.

Are Alina Shaimardanova and Steven Johnston still together?

There have been several clues that point to the relationship status of Steven and Alina.

Many believe they are still together because of their interactions on social media being very flirtatious and supportive of one another.

One 90 Day Fiance sleuth also discovered from both of their Instagram stories that they were recently in the same place in Turkey and likely staying in the same building.

Alina has also defended Steven against haters that showed up in her comments and talked badly about him.

In the next episode, Alina and Steven will be faced with the big decision to finally go through with the marriage part of their plan, which Steven has expressed hesitation about. Steven is afraid that Alina is not as committed to being baptized into the Mormon religion as she says.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.