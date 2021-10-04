90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers don’t want Steven Johnston to return next season

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers don’t want Steven with a V to return next season. Pic credit: TLC

Fans of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way have spoken and they don’t want Steven Johnston returning to the show next season.

Steven Johnston — or “Steven with a V” as he calls himself — is one of the new cast members to join Season 3 of The Other Way and has become known for his quirky antics.

90 Day Fiance fans have also called out Steven for his treatment of his Russian love interest, Alina, saying he gaslights her.

During this week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Steven and Alina went wine tasting, per Alina’s request.

Steven Johnston continues to behave oddly on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Once again, Steven showed viewers why he has earned the label “creepy” by fans of the show when he embarrassed Alina and ruined their romantic rendezvous.

To taste the wine, Steven stuck his entire tongue inside the wine glass and tilted it to let it touch his tongue while pointing his pinky finger and making faces.

Steven complained of the taste of the wine and because of his supposedly strict Mormon beliefs, didn’t drink the wine, but only tasted it and spit it into an empty glass.

90 Day Fiance shared their tweet from Sunday night, mocking Steven during his and Alina’s wine-tasting date.

“SteVen’s wine tasting technique: 👅🍷” was the caption on the tweet that included a gif of Steven sticking his tongue in the glass to taste the wine.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers don’t want to see Steven on the show next season

90 Day Fiance viewers commented on the post and proved that the more they see of Steven this season on The Other Way, the more they hope he isn’t part of next season’s cast.

“Please tell me Steven is only on this season AND that they don’t get married,” commented one 90 Day Fiance fan.

They continued, “He is so incredibly creepy and uncomfortable to watch, he needs some help before he dates any girl ever!! Alina can do so much better and I really hope she does.”

Another disgruntled fan of The Other Way who isn’t fond of Steven commented, “I need you guys to stop filming this guy after this season ends.”

The viewer continued, “He is repulsive in so many ways and aside from that, his blatant mistreatment of that poor girl is really just sad to watch.”

So far this season on The Other Way, viewers have watched Steven refer to sex as “skoodilypoop,” hitchhike a ride in Turkey with Alina in the car, and demand that he and Alina remain abstinent although he has had sex with other women before.

The fate of Steven and Alina’s relationship is still up in the air, but some recent social media activity may have provided a clue about their status.

Steven and Alina don’t interact much on social media nor share recent pics of each other, sparking rumors that they never made it to the altar. Also, Steven begged his mother not to watch his segments this season.

“I can honestly say that from when and where the show started … and then to go forward to now, I wouldn’t have ever guessed everything that happened and it’s scary and I’m really nervous for my mom to see it,” Steven admitted.

The 25-year-old Utah native admitted to his quirky nature and added, “I’m like, what are they going to show this week? Because as you know, I sometimes do things and then it turns out to be really weird I guess, and I don’t realize that until after it happens, and then I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m so weird.'”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.