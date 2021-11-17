90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers call Victor’s bluff — Does he really want a baby with Ellie?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers called out Victor’s motives to have a baby with Ellie. Pic credit: TLC

A roller coaster of drama went down between Ellie and Victor on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. The pair had a serious conversation about their future over a drink of rum and things went south pretty quickly.

The catalyst to the downturn was when Victor described his desire to have a baby with Ellie as soon as possible and Ellie had to bring him back down to Earth and remind him that babies are expensive and their logistics right now would not be well-suited to bring a baby into.

The conversation spiraled from there, after Ellie also laid into Victor about the reality of their aspirations to make money on Providencia. Victor was pushing to talk about opening a bar with Ellie but she said since the hurricane decimated the island, there was no telling when tourists would even come back and they are needed to support the bar.

Victor admitted that he has nothing financially to contribute to anything he was talking about.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers bash Victor McLean’s desire to have a baby with Ellie Rose

The Other Way viewers took to Twitter to vent their feelings on Victor’s insistence that he and Ellie have a baby.

One person commented on the whirlwind of a conversation that the pair had when they said “Victor and Ellie go from talking about kids, to fighting about money.”

Another person bashed Victor for wanting a child when he has nothing to support the child with.

They used a GIF of a woman laughing and captioned, “Victor is a broke b***h [talking] bout he wants a baby. Boy move lol.”

Another person cautioned Ellie to see all the red flags Victor was throwing up. They urged, “Ellie needs to pack her s**t and go. Victor doesn’t ‘worry about money’ because he has NONE and she pays for EVERYTHING. His fits of anger are his way of keeping her in line and stopping her questions. He’s a USER and an ABUSER.”

Someone else made the clear correlation, “Victor and Ellie don’t even have a roof over their heads, and they are talking about having kids.”

Ellie Rose had to get past Victor McLean’s trangressions and has sacrificed a lot to be with him

Victor cheated on Ellie seven months before her current arrival in Providencia by carrying on an entire relationship with another woman. When Ellie broached the subject with Victor and wanted answers in person he deflected as much as he could and Ellie just went along with his answers.

Ellie sacrificed her bustling pizza business in Seattle to pour everything she has financially and emotionally into her relationship in Providencia with Victor.

Ellie is coming to realize that her sacrifices and Victor’s attitude are not making the relationship as positive as she’d hoped.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.