90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers call Evelin out for being a hypocrite

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have been calling Evelin out after the latest episode for being a hypocrite after she got mad at Corey for dating someone else while they were on a break.

Evelin cried and carried on for two days being mad a Corey before telling him she wants to break up.

The Other Way critics think there is a discrepancy in what she is saying verse her own actions of infidelity. She also directly told Corey to leave and go date other women which is what he did.

She made Corey look like a fool last season when she told Corey that she got with her ex while they were on a break that she initiated. It also came to light that she slept with her and Corey’s mutual friend Raul and that Raul wanted to be with her.

During the last episode, Evelin got mad at Corey when he told her that he was in a relationship with a Peruvian girl named Jenny for two and half months. She said to him, “Like, imagine if I went and got all the d**k around, f**k you! Like, never.”

One popular 90 Day fan page reposted clips from that scene and added, “But you did go around. So… what are u talking about lady?”

Another fan page collaborated with someone else in the 90 Day community and brought up one of the nicknames that she is often referred to online.

They posted the same scene of Evelin yelling and Corey and added in the caption, “He acts like she didn’t cheat too (laughing/crying emojis) girl please.”

Will Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber repair their marriage?

Now that everyone knows Corey and Evelin are married and Evelin’s parents are morally against divorce, there are not many options for the young couple.

They have had major fights and breakups before and always managed to come back together under similar circumstances, so this time may not be different.

Maybe Corey needs to give Evelin some space and maybe Evelin needs to realize that Corey did just what she told him to go do.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.