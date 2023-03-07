90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers call Daniele a ‘hypocrite’

Some explosive moments from Daniele Gates on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way has caused viewers to call her a hypocrite.

Daniele got mad at her Dominican husband, Yohan Geronimo, after he told her friend that he had gotten a girl pregnant in the past, and she got an abortion. Daniele knew he got a girl pregnant but thought she had lost the baby. Daniele took the difference in Yohan’s story as a betrayal and a lie, and tension boiled over later on.

Daniele grew annoyed when she and Yohan were in a “botanica” so Daniele could buy herbs, colognes, and oils for her spiritual practices. Yohan didn’t take the shop visit seriously, and Daniele grew frustrated and brought up Yohan’s versions of the previous pregnancy.

In the car ride after the botanical trip, Daniele brought up that she thought Yohan was being deceitful and lying, and he assured her that wasn’t his intention and that he didn’t see the difference in how he said things.

Once they got to their destination, Daniele continued telling Yohan that he was a liar and toxic and said she wished he was a different person. Yohan dismissed Daniele’s anger and pointed out that the past shouldn’t have anything to do with his current relationship.

Sign up for our newsletter!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers are calling Daniele out for the negative things she said about Yohan as being things that were actually true about herself based on her behavior and actions.

Daniele Gates is being labeled a ‘hypocrite’ by 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers

Twitter lit up with 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers who wanted to share their opinions on what they saw from Daniele during the latest episode.

One critic shared two still images of Daniele questioning Yohan in the car about the woman he got pregnant in the past. They commented, “What a hypocrite! Trying to point out to Yohan that he’s a liar when she’s been lying to him about her intentions when moving to DR. His past relationships have nothing to do with her! She’s just horrible.”

What a hypocrite! Trying to point out to Yohan that he’s a liar, when she’s been lying to him about her intentions when moving to DR. His past relationships has nothing to do with her! She’s just horrible.#90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway#90daytheotherway pic.twitter.com/i028Tw2iRc — Wally Balls ⚜️ (@MrBillyWalsh) March 6, 2023

Another popular notion slammed, “I’m so tired of this Tiny Tyrant.”

Someone else assessed, “Danielle is the only one who actually lied in this relationship about moving to the DR permanently & this is why she’s gaslighting Yohan. You called the man your ‘wife’ & ‘toxic,’ then you want him to bend over and hug you while you cry???? Woman puleeeese.”

Danielle is the only one who actually lied in this relationship about moving to the DR permanently & this is why she's gaslighting Yohan. You called the man your "wife" & "toxic", then you want him to bend over and hug you while you cry???? Woman puleeeese #90dayfiancetheotherway pic.twitter.com/1Y9HkW0d4J — Raine G (@Raine94360783) March 6, 2023

Yet another viewer jabbed, “How Daniele treats Yohan is disgusting! If you have trust issues because of your exes, get therapy. Don’t treat this man like s**t over some minor detail from his past. She’s the toxic one.”

How Daniele treats Yohan is disgusting! If you have trust issues because of your exes, get therapy. Don’t treat this man like shit over some minor detail from his past. She’s the toxic one 🙄 #90dayfiancetheotherway #90DayFiance #90DayFiancetow #90daytheotherway pic.twitter.com/ZCLOcEHHQG — realityfun (@realityfun2) March 6, 2023

Daniele Gates filed for bankruptcy in 2022

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have not been feeling Daniele and her behavior this season, and the hits keep coming as news broke last month that Daniele filed for bankruptcy in 2022.

According to the filing, Daniele was $220,000 in debt when she met Yohan and was living “$1300” above her means.

Her most considerable debts included “$80,000 in tolls and fees for traveling for work” and $60,000 in collections for her teaching degree.

It’s unclear if Yohan has been aware of Daniele’s debt from the beginning or if Daniele’s dire financial straits have been why she has not filed for Yohan’s K-1 visa.

Daniele has kept Yohan in the dark this season about not filing his K-1 visa. She also waited to tell him until she got to the Dominican Republic that she wanted to stay in the D.R. long-term, putting Yohan’s American dreams on hold.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.