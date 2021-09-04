90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers bash Evelin Villegas for wanting a $50,000 wedding

Evelin Villegas hires an expensive wedding planner for her $50,000 wedding. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers are less than impressed with Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber‘s wedding plans so far. After years of refusing to tie the knot, Evelin has finally decided to marry Corey. However, she’s being bashed online for wanting him to spend $50,000 on the wedding after hiring a fancy wedding planner.

As a matter of fact, plenty of people are claiming that Evelin doesn’t really love Corey and is only in it for the money.

Evelin Villegas wants a $50,000 wedding

A clip for the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way already has fans in a tizzy after seeing the wedding planning process for Evelin and Corey. The Ecuadorian native decided to enlist the help of a wedding planner– who was also the wedding planner for a Victoria’s Secret angel, according to Evelin.

However, her services come with a hefty price tag and once Corey caught wind of the extravagant cost, he was shocked.

“My brother had a wedding in the United States, it cost him 5000 dollars okay,” remarked Corey. “Don’t tell me that we’re gonna spend 50 to 60 thousand dollars on a wedding in a third-world country. I’m kinda freaking out right now because I just don’t know how I’m gonna pay for this wedding.”

“I’m screwed man,” he added.

Most of us who’ve watched the show are already aware that Corey has dished out thousands on Evelin’s bar and was strapped for cash in previous episodes. So it’s not clear where Evelin thought this $50,000 would come from.

Viewers bash Evelin Villegas for her expensive wedding plans

The scene with Evelin and Corey talking with their wedding planner has already garnered a lot of comments from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers.

“That’s a lot of money for someone who doesn’t love the man and doesn’t want to get married! ” commented one Instagram user.

Meanwhile, another social media commenter claimed that Evelin was scamming her fiance and wrote, “No no no, for 50k in Ecuador?? you will have 10 weddings in Dubai style😂😂 she is scamming them!”

Someone else also shared similar sentiments and remarked, “She and the wedding planner must’ve made a side deal.”

“Wow who in the heck she thinks she is the Queen of England ?” questioned someone else.

Meanwhile, some people even warned Corey not to go through with the wedding and commented, “Don’t do it bro,” while someones else added, “Run Corey”

Do you think Evelin is being unrealistic with her $50,000 wedding demands or should Corey find the cash for her dream wedding?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sunday 8/7c on TLC.