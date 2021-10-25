90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers bash Ariela Weinberg over sexy Halloween costume pics

Ariela Weinberg received backlash for her sexy Halloween costumes. Pic credit: TLC

Ariela Weinberg’s taste in Halloween costumes had 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers throwing major shade her way.

Ariela was aiming for a sexy look when she modeled several different Halloween costumes recently.

The 31-year-old New Jersey native took to her Instagram account on Sunday, October 24 to share the pics.

Ariela Weinberg models Halloween costumes

“Halloween is coming soon! So help me choose the best costume! These are my 3 favorites. Which one would you choose?” Ariela asked her followers in the caption.

The first Halloween costume that Ariela modeled was a schoolgirl uniform, complete with a white, button-down top, plaid skirt with matching tie and wrist cuffs, white knee socks, and plaid combat boots.

Ariela sat on the floor with her legs open and the soles of her feet touching while giving a very serious expression to the camera.

Ariela donned a one-piece, Lara Croft-inspired, camouflage costume in the next two slides, which she paired with sexy high-heeled booties.

A ninja warrior costume was Ariela’s last look, including a short, black dress paired with arm gloves and a red dragon sash around her waist.

Although Ariela was clearly aiming for a sexy look in all three of her costumes, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers had different opinions.

One 90 Day Fiance fan took to Reddit to share the pics in a post they titled “Ari modeling some Halloween costumes.”

Other 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers commented on the thread, and most of them found Ariela’s look “creepy” rather than the sexy look she was going for.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers bash Ariela’s Halloween looks

“The first picture is very creepy to me,” commented one Redditor about Ariela’s schoolgirl costume.

Another commenter agreed about Ariela’s first pic as a schoolgirl and wrote, “That first picture is nightmare fuel.”

“I thought someone pasted her head on a different person,” commented another 90 Day Fiance fan on Ariela’s pics, which many found to be less than sexy.

One 90 Day Fiance fan simply commented, “It’s creepy AF.”

90 Day Fiance fans felt Ariela looked “creepy” instead of sexy. Pic credit: u/pinche_Mari/Reddit

The Other Way star came under scrutiny recently for her appearance when 90 Day Fiance viewers accused her of going under the knife for plastic surgery.

However, Ariela shot down the rumors and admitted that often she’s just extremely stressed out in front of the cameras, hence her expressions on the show.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.