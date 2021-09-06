90 Day Fiance The Other Way: Viewers bash Ariela for her behavior during ex-husband’s visit

Viewers call out Ariela for her behavior during her ex-husband’s visit. Pic credit: TLC

Ariela’s storyline on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way already has viewers riled up and the season has just started. The U.S resident who’s now living in Ethiopia with her fiancé Biniyam and their son, Avi, is causing quite the ruckus with her current living arrangement–despite it being a temporary one.

Last week, Ariela revealed that she had invited her ex-husband, Leandro, to Ethiopia to visit her and he would also be staying with them in their home. Biniyam was certainly not pleased with the news– having already lost one girlfriend to an ex-husband.

Biniyam’s sisters couldn’t quite understand the reasoning behind Ariela’s action and fans were just as confused and even more outraged.

Viewers bash Ariela for her behavior

On last night’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Ariela’s ex-husband, Leandro, finally showed up after being in quarantine for three days. However, it was Ariela’s behavior prior to his arrival that had fans and even Biniyam looking at her sideways.

Not only did the new mom get all dressed up for Leandro, she also got her nails done and Biniyam quickly realized that she wasn’t wearing her engagement ring. As Ariela waited for Leandro to arrive, she was as nervous as a schoolgirl and viewers certainly took notice.

“She’s getting her nails done to see her ex-husband. It’s apparent there’s something…still there. Bini knows,” expressed one Twitter user.

“I also don’t act like I’m going on a date when I see my best friend,” wrote someone else.

So Ari’s getting her nails done and all dolled up for Leandro’s arrival #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway pic.twitter.com/6ZcPSbKjxl — Tiffany’s Cold Shoulders (@Kimmnng) September 6, 2021

One Twitter user confessed to feeling bad for Biniyam and wrote, “Ari is so wrong for this.”

Ari is so wrong for this. I feel bad for Bini #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway pic.twitter.com/Tg5PceXqdS — faifth ✊🏾👽🎮🥔 (@faifthh) September 5, 2021

Things get weird between Ariela and Leandro

Things were weird before Leandro arrived, but 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans will agree that it got way more awkward when he finally showed up.

Leandro came to the house with lots of gifts but when he pulled two bras out of his suitcase for Ariela, her fiancé, Biniyam, felt that was inappropriate and rightfully so.

She asked her ex to bring her a bra?….#90dayfiancetheotherway pic.twitter.com/64PoZ7YQYj — Reality TV Everything! (@spillinrealitea) September 6, 2021

But the awkwardness didn’t end there. When Leandro met the baby, Ariela told him that he could’ve had a baby like theirs but he missed out.

The odd comment didn’t sit well with viewers who felt it was inappropriate and downright disrespectful, especially since Biniyam was standing right beside her.

“What kind of comment is that to say about your baby?” questioned one commenter.

“You could’ve had a baby like this but you missed out”. What kind of comment is that to say about your baby and while your husband is right next To you?! #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway pic.twitter.com/xR6PdpcgKD — Pio Pio (@pio_pioo) September 6, 2021

“She’s not right & that was disrespectful to Bini – smh,” wrote another viewer.

Meanwhile, someone else noted, “I don’t even think she remembers Bini is right next to her. She’s too excited about Leandro.”

Do you think Ariela’s behavior was normal or was she too excited to see her ex-husband?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.