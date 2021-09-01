90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers attack Evelin Villegas for not appreciating Corey Rathgeber

Fans have attacked Evelin for her rude behavior toward Corey. Pic credit: TLC

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas have been a polarizing couple since they first stepped foot into the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way world. Their relationship has been a rollercoaster ride, especially since Evelin had no desire to tie the knot.

The couple first met in Ecuador back in 2014 while Corey was surfing, But seven years later, they are no closer to a wedding date.

The newest season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way met back up with Corey and Evelin, still living in Ecuador and running their own business together. But viewers were not thrilled with Evelin’s lack of appreciation for her fiance.

90 Day Fiance viewers took to Reddit to share their disdain with the entitled thread, “OK EVILin, that is her true name btw… Umm, Corey bought her a business!!!! And yet she is NEVER appreciative or kind or loving, ever. WTF?!”

90 Day Fiance viewers react to Evelin’s rudeness

During the specific scene, Evelin had revealed that Corey cheated on her with a woman named Jenny from Peru. She had kicked him out of their house in Ecuador, and Corey had gone to find the perfect wave.

@broiledturnip wrote, “He is either the biggest pushover with the lowest self-esteem in the world, or he’s heavy into a humiliation kink.”

Pic credit: @Keely_Kearney/Reddit

While @KeelyKearney shared, “He isn’t perfect, but at least he seems caring and loving… while she is blatantly hateful and continues to take everything he gives her with ZERO appreciation. I don’t understand what he sees in her. To some she might be pretty but all I see is her ugly, greedy, hateful heart she’s so ugly on the inside where it counts.”

Pic credit: @Keely_Kearney/Reddit

Evelin Villegas is unlikeable

For many, it is hard to find any redeemable qualities in Evelin since so many believe she is not interested in Corey. The bartender’s cold demeanor has many fans believing that Corey enjoys being humiliated.

Corey was not the only one who had issues with infidelity, as Evelin has had her fair share of love affairs too. The new season of 90 Day Fiance looks like it may be even more challenging than previous ones for the couple.

Corey has given everything up and is taking the time to learn Spanish. But not everyone in Evelin’s family is thrilled with the wedding news. Evelin’s younger sister made it clear at a family dinner that she didn’t trust Corey.

Corey solidified her feeling when he told cameras he was keeping more information from his fiancee. Now more than ever, TLC viewers believe that Evelin will try to wiggle out of the marriage.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.