90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers are shocked by Sumit’s mom Sahna’s anger toward Jenny

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers discussed Sahna’s anger towards Jenny. Pic credit: TLC

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way got viewers talking about just how angry Sumit’s mom Sahna is at Jenny, and they are surprised by how much she has been expressing her rage.

It appears to viewers that Sahna’s behavior towards Jenny has become even more demanding, volatile, and challenging and they took to Reddit to talk more about Sahna’s anger aimed at Jenny.

Sahna is deeply disturbed by the 30 year age difference between Sumit and Jenny and all the cultural and family repercussions that come from it.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers talked about Sumit Singh’s mom Sahna’s rage against Jenny Slatten

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Sahna not only forced Jenny to get out of bed when she wasn’t feeling well, but she also made her take part in a rigorous yoga routine and scolded her for not taking part in a strange nose cleansing process.

Viewers questioned Sahna’s level of anger towards Jenny and her motives for being so harsh.

A Reddit thread was started titled, “Sadhna Rage” and the subject read, “Sadhna stated that she used to teach yoga, yet she forced an old lady into advanced poses? I have to say that Jenny was more flexible than I expected, but at the same time, Regular Sadhna has left the building and Evil Sadhna has taken over!”

Fellow critics chimed into the comments with their opinions on the situation.

One person speculated, “She was hoping for permanent injury so Sumit would realize she’s old and leave her.”

Another added, “That was so infuriating. Anyone who does yoga regularly knows that a good instructor makes sure you listen to your body and don’t force anything that doesn’t feel right. She just wanted to make Jenny feel like shit—the yoga was just a catalyst.”

Someone else commented on how good of a sport Jenny has been under the circumstances.

90 Day critics gave their opinions on Sahna’s behavior towards Jenny. Pic credit: @u/veenaschism/Reddit

A critic gave a different perspective about Sahna’s anger and tactics to perceivably break Jenny. They said, “As my husband says, ‘they’re managing her out.'”

A Redditor who saw that phrase commented and explained “managing out” as, “It’s when a company is sick of you but want you to be the one that leaves so they don’t have to fire you, so they make your life hell.”

A different perspective was given on the Reddit subject. Pic credit: @u/veenaschism/Reddit

Sumit Singh’s parents have been morally and culturally against his relationship with Jenny Slatten

When Jenny first arrived in India she stayed with Sumit and his family and even became friends with Sahna before her and Sumit’s relationship as lovers came out.

Ever since Sahna’s and Sumit’s dad found out that Jenny and Sumit were intimately involved they had a major problem with it because they wanted a different life for their son.

Sumit had to get a very costly divorce from his wife to appease Jenny, which only made his parents angrier.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers will have to keep watching to find out how bad it could get for Jenny and what will happen between Jenny and Sumit.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.