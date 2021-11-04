90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers are convinced that Sumit’s mom tried to poison Jenny

Did Sumit’s mom try to poison Jenny? Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers think Sumit Singh’s mother tried to poison his fiancee, Jenny Slatten.

During the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Sumit’s parents Sahna and Anil, came to visit him and Jenny for the weekend.

Part of Sahna and Anil’s plan was to teach Jenny some things, including practicing yoga.

Jenny Slatten falls ill, Sumit’s parents force her out of bed

Jenny suddenly fell very ill (she was vomiting and had diarrhea all night) when Sumit checked on her in the morning.

The 63-year-old California native felt too sick to join Sumit’s parents for an action-packed day, but they didn’t seem to be concerned about her when he told them about it.

Sumit’s mom went on about how she still performed her normal routine during the day while having “3,4,5 cases” of diarrhea, essentially calling Jenny a big baby.

Sumit convinced Jenny to get out of bed and get ready for some outdoor yoga with his parents, where Jenny got schooled by Sumit’s parents.

After the episode, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers took to Twitter to discuss the scene.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers think Sahna poisoned Jenny

Many 90 Day Fiance fans felt that Sumit’s mom, Sahna, was trying to poison Jenny and believe that’s the real reason Jenny fell ill.

One Twitter user and 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewer tweeted a pic of Jenny lying in bed, looking ill, along with a caption.

“It’s like he can’t wait for his mom to either train Jenny or poison her………looked like training her wasn’t working, so now time to commence to plan B………😬”

One viewer included a pic of Jenny feeling sick with their comment. Pic credit: @kbeechum87/Twitter

The viewer’s tweet was in response to a tweet from actor Seth Rogan, who is a fan of the show.

Seth tweeted on Halloween about the most recent episode, “Sumit is straight up HORNY that his mom moved in to his house. (This is a 90 Day Fiancé related tweet.)”

Another 90 Day Fiance fan tweeted and asked, “So did Sumits mom poison Jenny?”

Viewers think Sahna poisoned Jenny. Pic credit: @Nora_McManus/Twitter and @Jessie__Nails/Twitter

“Yeah. What are the odds Sumit’s mother DIDN’T poison Jenny?” asked another fan of the show.

Sumit’s parents haven’t been fond of Jenny since she moved to India to be with Sumit. Sahna has an extreme dislike for her future daughter-in-law.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans have been shocked by Sahna’s angry behavior towards Jenny.

Many thought it was cruel and overbearing of Sahna to force Jenny to do yoga while ill and never having practiced it before.

Jenny continues to put up with a lot in the name of love, and it seems she’s willing to put up with Sumit’s parents’ treatment if it means she won’t lose Sumit.

