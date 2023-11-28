90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All teases shocking cheating scandal and other surprises

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All is jam-packed with more drama than the entire season, and the cast members are not holding back.

They brought receipts and aired shocking revelations during the lengthy sit-down, which will air in two parts.

In a teaser for Part 1, we spotted most of the couples from Season 5, but noticeably absent was the controversial duo, Brandan and Mary DeNuccio.

Their absence might confirm the long-running rumors that they were fired from the show because they allegedly broke the rules of their NDA and shared too much.

We already know the couple is still together as they’ve been posting videos and photos from the Philippines.

The only thing the couple would need to share at the Tell All is information about their baby. We still don’t know whether they had a boy or a girl, as they’ve kept that information private.

However, host Shaun Robinson will likely address their absence during the show, or maybe the couple will make a surprise appearance in Part 2.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All features cheating allegations and ‘receipts’

Danielle Gates was ready to expose her estranged husband, Yohan Geronimo, before the Tell All even began.

In a clip that showed her backstage, Danielle noted, “I have a lot of receipts that I’m coming to this Tell All with, and I’m going to confront Yohan with all of it!”

Meanwhile, we honestly forgot about Kirsten Yenniek and Julio Moya since they broke up early in the season, but their sit-down involved a cheating revelation we didn’t see coming.

“Do you think that Kirsten cheated on you?” questioned Shaun Robinson.

“I think so. I don’t think she knows I was recording her,” responded Julio — as he pulled out his phone and got ready to press play.

Holly Weeks and her husband, Wayne Cornish, were also featured in the clip, and it seems the pair split as the U.S. native confirmed she returned to America four months ago.

Wayne, who joined via video from South Africa, was asked if he saw a future with Holly, and he responded, “I don’t know.”

That caused his wife to tearfully run off the stage, saying, “If you didn’t love me, you shouldn’t have married me.”

Jenny and Sumit confront Kimberly Rochelle during a surprise appearance at the Tell All

Meanwhile, whatever grudge Kimberly Rochelle has against Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh is still ongoing, and the couple made a surprise appearance at the Tell All to confront the newbie.

Jenny called out Kimberly for being “unappreciative” and a “entitled little spoiled brat!”

“Your opinion doesn’t matter to me, Jenny,” she retorted, then seemingly used the C word, adding, “You’re a ****.”

That sparked a response from Jenny, who said, “Come to India, honey… I’d love to meet you,” but Kimberly did not back down.

“Come on, baby, I’ll give you my address,” she responded.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All, Part 1 airs Monday, December 4 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.