90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Sumit Singh says the idea of marriage to Jenny Slatten puts ‘fear in his heart’

Jenny doesn’t want kids and Sumit has “fear in his heart” about getting married. Pic credit: TLC

Ahead of the Season 3 premiere of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Sumit Singh said “The fear is still there in my heart” when speaking of marriage and his fiance Jenny Slatten shot down the idea of having kids.

Sumit and Jenny have been fighting for their relationship and jumping hurdles while trying to get to the altar for eight years now.

Although the couple has been anxiously looking forward to getting married, Sumit admitted that he is still a bit apprehensive because of his first marriage.

Sumit Singh says ‘fear is still there in my heart’ of marriage

“If you talk about marriage, I don’t have a very good experience with marriage in the past,” Sumit told Us Weekly in a recent interview, which you can watch here.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers will remember that Sumit’s first marriage was arranged, and was a major reason in the holdup in his marriage to his fiance, Jenny, 61.

Sumit’s first marriage caused him a lot of stress and money — he had to pay $20,000 to his ex-wife to finalize the divorce — and the experience has him feeling nervous about tying the knot a second time.

Sumit, 32, laughed when he said, “The fear is still there in my heart, in my mind, somewhere, but I know the person I’m living with is nice. I hope everything will go fine,” but admitted that he’s “still scared.”

Big or small wedding for the 90 Day Fiance couple?

Although Jenny admits she would prefer a big Indian wedding, she’s just excited to finally be moving closer to the day she’ll become Sumit’s bride.

“I would like [a traditional Indian ceremony], but it doesn’t really matter to me,” Jenny admitted. “Just marrying Sumit is the main thing, and that’s what will make me the most happy.”

“It doesn’t have to be a big, traditional Indian wedding to make me happy. I’ll be fine with whatever it is,” Jenny added.

Tying the knot with Sumit is important to Jenny because she wants that sense of security as his wife.

“I’ll feel more confident. I’ll be his wife. I’ll just feel better about the whole thing,” Jenny explained the importance of getting married.

Since they aren’t yet married, Jenny must leave India every six months until she changes over to a fiance visa, rather than a tourist visa. Leaving Sumit regularly since moving to India is “really hard” on the couple.

“It’s the visa thing. Once we get married, I’ll be able to stay in India. My visa will turn into a different visa, and I won’t have to do the every six months thing, which is really hard. It’ll take care of that and then, plus, I’ll have rights to things,” Jenny explained.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Sumit’s mother has moved in with him and Jenny, which will undoubtedly cause some drama, as well.

Are children in Jenny and Sumit’s future?

Although Jenny and Sumit are focused on getting married, one thing they won’t be pursuing is children. Sumit claims he doesn’t think about having kids at this point in his life and is just focusing on his happiness with Jenny. But he would be open to the idea of adoption someday.

“No, I don’t think about children right now,” Sumit admitted. “Till now, we are happy together and I hope that things will stay like that. Adoption is something that maybe if I can give somebody a good life. But, you can say that right now, there’s no talk about children.”

Jenny, on the other hand, was succinct in her answer and made it clear that she doesn’t want any children with Sumit.

“No, I don’t think so,” Jenny said of welcoming children into their marriage, either through adoption or a surrogate.

“No children,” said Jenny, who already has three grown daughters from a previous marriage.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way returns for Season 3 on Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.