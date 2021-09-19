90 Day Fiance: The Other Way stars and Evelin Villegas wish Corey Rathgeber happy birthday

Evelin Villegas wished her husband Corey Rathgeber a Happy Birthday along with other 90 Day Fiance stars. Pic credit: TLC

Corey Rathgeber celebrated his birthday over the weekend and his wife Evelin Villegas, along with other cast members from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, sent him well wishes.

Corey and Evelin made headlines recently after it was revealed that the couple secretly tied the knot in 2019.

While wedding dress shopping with her sisters, Evelin disclosed that she and Corey eloped a year prior, shocking them, along with viewers.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Evelin told her fans that her and Corey’s elopement had “nothing to do with the show.”

Corey got bashed online after he confirmed that he and Evelin did, indeed, sneak away to tie the knot.

Evelin Villegas wishes husband Corey Rathgeber a happy birthday

Over the weekend, Corey shared that he was celebrating his birthday and his wife Evelin shared a post on her Instagram account, wishing her husband a happy birthday.

Sign up for our newsletter!

On Saturday, September 18, Evelin shared a series of pics and videos of Corey and herself over the years, capturing some of their best moments together.

Evelin wished Corey a happy birthday. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuado/Instagram

Evelin wished a happy birthday to her “surfer gringo” husband Corey and captioned her post, “Happy birthday my Corey Charles ❤️ cheers to more years of your awesome presence in this earth ❤️”

“You better know you are not getting older you are getting more and more yummy 🤤 Love u my surfer gringo 💕”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way cast members wish Corey Rathgeber a happy birthday

Another star from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Ariela Weinberg, showed up in Evelin’s comments to wish Corey a happy birthday.

On Corey’s Instagram page, he announced to his followers that he was celebrating his birthday, although he didn’t mention how old he was turning.

Corey announced his birthday and thanked Evelin and his fans for the love. Pic credit: @coreyrathgeber_90/Instagram

Corey included a pic of himself, smiling and sitting at a table, in front of a plate full of chocolate cake and vanilla ice cream.

Corey thanked his fans for wishing him a happy birthday, then thanked his wife, Evelin, for “all that she does.”

“Today is my Birthday. So Happy Birthday to Me. Thanks to everyone who wished me a Happy Birthday. I really appreciate it! @evelin_villegas_ecuador I love you very much. Thanks for all that you do.”

One of Corey’s castmates from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Sumit Singh, commented on his post, “Happy birthday Corey 🎉🎊🎂🎁”

Happy birthday to Corey!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.