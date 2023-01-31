90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers were introduced to Indian cast member Rishi Singh during the premiere episode of Season 4.

Rishi mentioned his work as a model and a fitness trainer, saying that other people encouraged him to begin modeling and that he’s been doing it ever since. That said, he has an impressive modeling background at this point based on his Instagram page.

Rishi has a chiseled physique and proclaimed incredible hair that he spends a ton of time keeping maintained. He even said some people call him “Indian Jesus” for his look and lengthy hair.

The 32-year-old already has 25k followers on Instagram and describes himself as a model, influencer, certified personal trainer, certified nutritionist, company secretary, and lawyer.

On his page, he has three pinned posts from several years ago that highlight his modeling prowess, including runway shows.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In his other page posts, his photos look professional as he strikes model-like poses in most of them.

Rishi Singh has a background in modeling

The first pinned post on Rishi’s Instagram page is a shot from 2017 where he was shirtless with his hair tied up in a bun.

His impressive muscles were at the forefront of the professional-looking photo.

Another pinned share from 2017 captured Rishi in traditional Indian clothes while looking in a mirror. He tagged a jeweler and a production company, using the hashtag “model” in his caption.

In July 2022, Rishi shared a series of three pictures of himself from a runway fashion show where he was serving looks. He tagged the entire team who seemed to have put the show together.

Even Rishi’s personal traveling photos draw attention to his model abilities and photo quality.

Rishi Singh is on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way with Jen Boecher

Rishi is on Season 4 of The Other Way with 46-year-old Jen Boecher. The pair met in a hotel lobby while Jen was on a solo trip to India and Rishi was doing a modeling gig.

Although Jen admittedly found Rishi to be annoying when they first met, things seemingly turned around and he proposed to her within a month.

Jen has insecurities regarding the idea that Rishi isn’t fully committed to the relationship, and she said she is not willing to chase him.

Rishi will also find himself in the hot seat this season after Jen speaks with her friends and one of them tells her that Rishi sent a shirtless picture of himself to her.

The Other Way viewers will have to stay tuned to find out what other drama will arise.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.