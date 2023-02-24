90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Rishi Singh gushes about how much he needs Jen Boecher

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Rishi Singh recently made it a point to let fans know how he feels about his fiancee, Jen Boecher.

Viewers have gotten familiar with the pair during the first few episodes of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, and Rishi is signaling that they are still going strong present day.

On Instagram, Rishi shared a post geotagged in his native Jaipur City, India, that was all about him and Jen.

In the photo, Jen and Rishi stood beside each other, smiling as a ring could be seen on Jen’s finger.

For the caption, Rishi used the song lyrics, “I need you like a heart needs a beat,” to signify his feelings.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He added, “More alive in person with you @jen_90day 💞.”

Jen Boecher shouted out Rishi Singh with a share of her own

The same day Rishi made his post dedicated to Jen, she made one of her own that shouted out Rishi.

Her post was a mirror selfie photo of the two of them that Jen captioned, “Moments with @rishisinghdhakar 💕.”

Jenn has been posting frequently and dropping hints about her relationship status and circumstances with Rishi since filming ended.

A few weeks ago, Jen shared a video with her followers on Instagram where she told a story about a scary encounter she had on “the interstate” while trying to make it to her flight.

Jen was okay after the slippery road incident and told fans a little about her plans in the caption, as she mentioned she was “India-bound.”

Since then, Jen has been in photos with Rishi in India.

It’s unclear why Jen had to come back to America only to go back to India, but it may have something to do with visa issues like 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Jenny Slatten encountered. Before marrying her now-husband, Sumit Singh, Jenny was restricted with the amount of time she could spend in India on a tourist visa.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers will watch Jen and Rishi struggle this season

While it appears that Jen and Rishi are together in India and sharing sweet sentiments online, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers are poised to watch them struggle this season.

Based on the trailer for Season 4, Jen will run into some trust issues with Rishi after her friends let her know that Rishi sent a shirtless photo of himself. Jen had previously agreed this season to let her friends catfish Rishi to test his loyalty.

Jen also dropped the bomb on her friends that Rishi had not told his family they were engaged. On Rishi’s end, viewers watched his mom pressure him to agree to an arranged marriage.

A lot more will be revealed this season about the strength and details of Jen and Rishi’s connection, so 90 Day Fiance fans should stay tuned.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.