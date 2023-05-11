90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Kris Foster debuts new shorter do: ‘What have I done?’

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Kris Foster is sporting a new look.

Since viewers were introduced to Kris this season on The Other Way, she has kept her hair long and dark.

Now, the 40-year-old Alabama native is showing off a shorter, more vibrant hair color.

Taking to her Instagram feed recently, Kris first shared a few snaps of her hair transformation in progress.

In the first slide, Kris shared a selfie, showing off a new hot pink color. In the pic, although the color was different, her hair was still long. Text over the photo read, “Umm OK.”

The second slide, however, showed some pink locks on her bed, indicating she had chopped off some of the length, which she captioned, “Wait UHOH?”

Another slide right revealed Kris clenching a fistful of several inches of her hair, which she captioned, “OH NO!”

“Holy Hairoly what have I done??? Lol,” Kris wrote in the caption, seemingly regretting her decision.

Kris Foster shows off her new hair color and length

While many of Kris’ followers begged her to show off the results, she obliged in a subsequent post shared later the same day — and, as it turns out, she didn’t regret the change after all.

In the second IG post, Kris showed off her shorter, more brightly colored ‘do as she smiled for another selfie. Kris took her length from past her chest to just below her shoulders in the new style.

“It’s short!! I love it!!!” she captioned the post.

Kris’ Instagram followers also loved her new style and color and headed to the comments to send some compliments her way.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans love Kris’ new look

“I’m always here for a good change up!!! I like it 🔥🔥,” wrote one of Kris’ fans.

Others penned, “😍 you look beautiful x,” “Such a pretty lady ugh💓,” and, “It was time!💇‍♀️💗✌🏼”

Kris’ followers love her new hair as much as she does. Pic credit: @crazykboog1/Instagram

Many more commented that Kris’ new haircut “suits” her features better and how much they love the new look.

What is the status of Kris’ marriage to Jeymi Noguera?

One person curiously missing from the comments section was Kris’ wife, Jeymi Noguera. Although couples aren’t supposed to share the status of their relationships while their season is airing, there are always some major clues on social media.

Currently, Kris and Jeymi don’t follow each other on Instagram. However, they each shared some photos from their wedding ceremony on their Instagram feeds.

The last mention Kris made of Jeymi was in a post dated May 2, in which the couple posed for a carousel of photos on their wedding day. Jeymi shared similar photos in a post made on April 5.

Their current storyline showed the couple facing some major setbacks in their relationship. Kris had to return to the U.S., leaving Jeymi feeling alone and ignored, while Kris felt that she deserved more gratitude for working to support them.

Although they enjoyed a day of swimming to celebrate Jeymi’s birthday in the last episode — Never Say I Regret — things took a left turn while they enjoyed some birthday cake.

Jeymi expressed that although she was happy with Kris’ gesture, she wasn’t pleased that Kris missed her actual birthday after promising her she would make it back to Colombia in time.

Jeymi also complained that Kris promised to help her financially but then abruptly stopped paying the rent on their apartment. When Jeymi raised her voice during their conversation, Kris lost her temper and demanded that Jeymi lower her voice or else they were “done.”

When Jeymi refused, Kris stormed off and said she was “done” as she ran off, blurting out obscenities.

The couple will appear this Sunday during the first part of the Tell All, so be sure to tune in and find out the current status of their marriage.

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs on Sunday, May 14, at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.