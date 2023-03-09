90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have gotten to know Jeymi Noguera over the five episodes aired this season so far.

The Venezuelan native living in Colombia is a proud lesbian and shared her love and passion for women in an Instagram post for International Women’s Day.

Jeymi shared a photo of herself holding open curtains as she stood in the middle of a window staring out at a green landscape.

She had her hair mostly down and in loose curls with part of her front bangs up in a half ponytail toward the front of her head. She wore lacy lingerie bottoms with a spaghetti strap top that fit loosely.

Jeymi wrote a message about women in her caption, saying, “So happy they are my weakness, Happy Women’s Day.” She repeated the message in Spanish as well.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jeymi did not mention her fiancee from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Kris Foster, for the occasion.

Jeymi Noguera has a beloved dog named Zoe

There is a new 90 Day Fiance pet for fans to become obsessed with.

When Kris arrived at her and Jeymi’s apartment in Bogota, Jeymi’s dog Zoe was there to greet them. She was even given a name tag during her debut on the show.

Zoe is a small, white, fluffy-haired dog with floppy ears. She is 3 years old and often makes appearances on Jeymi’s Instagram.

Jeymi likes to dress Zoe up in outfits, sometimes even including bows on her ears.

Zoe is the first pet that 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have met this season, but plenty of memorable animals have been on the show over the years.

Pets like Big Ed Brown’s late dog, Teddy, Kenny Niedermeier’s late dog, Truffles, and Natalie Mordovtseva’s pet rat, Pulya.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have been calling out red flags in Jeymi Noguera’s fiancee Kris Foster

Jeymi has already experienced many surprises regarding her fiancee Kris since her arrival in Colombia.

Jeymi knew about Kris’ narcolepsy but was surprised to hear about her severe neck issues and need for serious neck surgery. Jeymi also found out Kris takes heavy pain medication for her neck pain and experiences night terrors.

Last episode, viewers and Jeymi also learned about Kris’ affinity for weapons. Kris took a reluctant Jeymi to a weapon shop, where she purchased a large knife.

Jeymi has expressed concern about all of Kris’ issues and proclivities, as have viewers.

Many viewers have commented on whether they think Jeymi will be able to maintain her relationship with Kris or if all her issues will prove to be too much.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.