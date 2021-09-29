90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Jenny Slatten found a new job that she loves

Jenny Slatten got a job working at a hotel. Pic credit: TLC

Thanks to her boy toy, Sumit Singh, Jenny Slatten has not had the easiest road to love. But things are finally looking up for the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star in the most unlikely of ways.

Instagram blogger @90daythemelanatedway shared with fans that Jenny found herself a job.

Jenny Slatten is making big moves in India

Jenny has found herself a swanky hotel to work for. She will be the concierge and have the ability to greet guests all day long.

The photo showed Jenny standing in the hotel’s entryway in her orange uniform, looking thrilled with herself.

The post shared that Jenny would be working at the Holiday Inn in Jaipur City Center.

The 90 Day Fiance blog also had a theory to go with the picture, saying they believed that Jenny and Sumit had tied the knot.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Upon a closer look at India visa rules, travelers planning to visit India for employment must meet special requirements which are separate from a tourist visa.

For Jenny to hold a job in India, she would have to apply for a working visa. She would have to show a company contract, an official offer of employment on the company letterhead, and the rest of the visa paperwork.

90 Day Fiance fans have been worried about Jenny’s constant need to extend her visa without leaving the country. Sumit has been trying his best to avoid the lifelong commitment, but it would make sense that the pair finally said, “I do.”

The Other Way viewers may finally get to see the couple marry with or without Sumit’s parent’s approval. The season finale could possibly show the ten-year wait come to an end.

Jenny Slatten is not welcome at family gatherings

TLC fans just watched as Jenny had to miss out on another important family gathering due to Sumit’s unwelcoming parents.

The matriarch and patriarch are less than thrilled with the 30 year age gap between Jenny and Sumit. They also expressed concern about possible backlash from their neighbors.

Sumit tried his best to stand up to his family, saying, “If she had not supported me, I wouldn’t have made it this far.”

Sumit continued his brave act by saying, “And the second reason I came is because Jenny is never able to be a part of our family moments.”

Even though Jenny is still waiting on her knight in shining armor to drop to one knee, she can celebrate the small milestone of getting a job.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.