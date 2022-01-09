90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Evelin Villegas declares her love for Corey Rathgeber

Evelin Villegas proclaims her love for Corey Rathgeber. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way stars Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber have been living their best lives on their pre-honeymoon getaway and it seems to be doing their marriage well. The Ecuadorian native recently bragged about her love for Corey while answering questions on social media.

Evelin also noted that they’ve had many lovely moments in their relationship but viewers didn’t get to see those instances. Instead what we’ve seen over the years is plenty of drama between the pair from the moment they were first introduced on the show.

People are still surprised that the couple is not only still together but married since we’ve watched their rocky relationship play out for so long.

However, despite the naysayers, Evelin and Corey are still going strong as evidenced by her latest social media post.

Evelin Villegas declares her love for husband Corey Rathgeber

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star opened up to her followers on Instagram and she had nothing but glowing remarks about Corey Rathgeber.

After getting several questions about her marriage to Corey, she decided to share an update about their relationship and revealed that things are good between them right now.

“To answer the questions about Corey. We are good,” said Evelin in a message posted to her Instagram Story. “We work [on] our marriage and live our love to the fullest.”

She continued, “[On] camera you never get to see our lovely moments but our life is full with them.”

Before ending her post, Evelin then shared a special message for her husband.

“I love with you with all my heart @coreyrathgeber_90 and even if it seems like nobody else is here for you, you know that I’ve been,” said Evelin. “I am and always will be here for [you].”

Pic credit:@evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas enjoyed their pre-honeymoon

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple recently spent a few weeks enjoying what they dubbed their pre-honeymoon. They both shared some beautiful moments from their romantic getaway as they enjoyed the tropical beaches and exotic foods from their trip.

It appears they are now back in Evelin’s hometown of Engaboa, based on recent Instagram posts. Over the weekend the newlyweds went on a hike together with their dog and Corey shared photos from the excursion with his Instagram followers.

“Happy Friday everyone! Enjoy this weekend! Evelin and I went on a nice Engabao hike together”

Corey also shared a recent video of Evelin teaching him to dance salsa and the couple seems to be happier than ever.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.