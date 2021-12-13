90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg says network won’t release her from her contract

Deavan Clegg has issues with TLC. Pic credit:@FamilyVanny/YouTube

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Deavan Clegg on TLC following her abrupt exit from the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way franchise. But although she is no longer on the show, Deavan is still locked in a contract with the production company and says they refuse to let her out.

The last time we saw Deavan on the show, her marriage to Jihoon Lee was already on the rocks. However, when the cameras wrapped, things took an ugly turn, so Deavan packed her bags and returned to the U.S with her two kids — alleging abuse against her ex

However, Jihoon is not the only one that Deavan has an issue with. She has a bone to pick with TLC as well!

During a recent interview, Deavan opened up about where things stand between her and the network.

Deavan Clegg explains tensions with 90 Day Fiance production

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star recently opened up during an interview with The Melanated Way and spilled all the tea about her time on the show. Things didn’t end well since Deavan parted ways with TLC and hasn’t improved much since her time on the show.

Host Linda Antwi asked Deavan why she decided not to move forward with the franchise after the season ended and she listed a few reasons.

For one, Deavan noted that the network wanted her for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? but they also wanted to share Jihoon’s side and have him film as well, but she “wasn’t comfortable with that.”

“I was just telling them I don’t wanna film with my ex, I’m just not comfortable with it especially with everything that happened,” said Deavan – referring to her allegations that Jihoon had attacked Drascilla.

However, that’s not the only issue.

Deavan Clegg wants out of her contract

During her interview, the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star went on to explain a few other things that caused tension in her relationship with the network.

“I had my contract changed for Season 2 to not show certain scenes of my kids and they broke that by airing certain scenes,” revealed Deavan. “They broke the contract originally and that’s kinda like where the rocky waters started — was they weren’t holding up on their end of the contract.”

Deavan said the show was “filming way too long,” with Taeyang and Drascilla, and “they weren’t compensated — which I don’t think is right because you have to compensate children when in Korea especially.”

Deavan also shared, “I didn’t want my kids on camera anymore because they really liked the story idea of just making Drascilla seem like a wild child [and] in reality, she wasn’t.”

Deavan says the rumors about her being fired from TLC aren’t true. As a matter of fact, she noted “I’m still in my contract.”

“I want out of my contract, they won’t let me out so that’s kinda what’s going on with that,” she added.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.