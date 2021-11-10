90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg says her and Jihoon Lee’s son calls her boyfriend ‘dad’

Deavan Clegg and boyfriend Topher Park. Pic credit:@FamilyVanny/YouTube

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Jihoon Lee is not going to be happy about the revelation that his ex Deavan Clegg just made regarding their two-year-old son. The couple has been broken up for quite a while and Deavan has since moved on to another relationship.

The TLC star has been dating Topher Park and they live together with Deavan’s daughter Drascilla from a prior relationship and her son Taeyang whom she shares with Jihoon. While Jihoon has not been able to see his son for over a year now, Topher has been g

rowing close to the toddler who by the way now calls him “dad.”

Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee’s son refers to her boyfriend as ‘dad’

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star recently responded to several questions from her followers during an Instagram Q&A. One person wanted to know more about Taeyang’s relationship with Deavan’s boyfriend Topher.

Deavan has been slammed by critics who believe she’s treating Topher as Taeyang’s father. She has posted several photos on social media of Topher and Taeyang dressed in matching outfits and people were quick to remind the TLC alum that Jihoon is still Taeyang’s dad.

However, if people found the matching outfits disrespectful, they might be outraged to learn that Taeyang now calls Topher “dad.”

During the Q & A, one Instagram user asked, “Do your kids call Chris dad or by his name?”

“Taeyang does,” responded Deavan. “Drascilla calls him Chris. We don’t force it on them.”

Deavan Clegg says she didn’t force Taeyang to call Topher ‘dad’

While answering the question, the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum made it clear that Taeyang wasn’t forced into referring to Topher as his dad.

“Chris has been in Taeyang’s life since he was [one]. Taeyang will be [three] soon. It’s all Taeyang knows,” confessed Deavan.

She continued, “We didn’t force it and Taeyang would say it on his own. Love is important. Blood doesn’t make family love does.”

Pic credit:@deavanclegg/Instagram

Speaking of family, Taeyang’s dad Jihoon Lee hasn’t seen his son since Deavan packed up and left Korea with the kids when they broke up. Since then, they’ve both made some startling claims against each other on social media and appear to still be at odds.

The Korean native has seen photos that Deavan has posted with Topher and Taeyang in matching outfits, and he wasn’t happy about that. So chances are he won’t be happy with his son referring to someone else as his dad either.

It’s not clear when Jihoon will finally be reunited with his only child, but here’s hoping he can find a way to maintain a relationship with Taeyang.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.