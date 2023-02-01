90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers were introduced to Daniele Gates during the premiere episode of Season 4.

The 42-year-old mom of one also has a social media presence off-screen with at least 12,800 followers.

Daniele used her Instagram Story to flex her life in paradise in the Dominican Republic.

In her selfie, Daniele appeared with little to no makeup on her face, but the image did have a filter over it.

Daniele smiled slightly and kept her short curly locks down and voluminous.

She was sporting a multicolored bikini top as she appeared to be posing while sitting down with sand and trees behind her. Her skin looked bronzed and glowing, which was highlighted by a simple yet elegant necklace.

A content-looking Daniele added a caption to the photo, saying, “Barefoot on the beach minus the sundress [sun emoji].”

Pic credit: @liveyinsa/Instagram

Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo were on Love in Paradise: The Caribbean

Daniele is on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way with her now-husband Yohan Geronimo, but this is not the first time the pair have appeared within the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Daniele and Yohan were on Season 2 of Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story, where the couple’s rocky road to the altar was featured.

The pair met when Daniele was on a vacation at a resort in Yohan’s native Dominican Republic. The resort happened to be where Yohan worked. Daniele said as soon as she saw Yohan she said that was the man she going to marry.

Their language barrier, cultural, age, and lifestyle differences, as well as their differing hopes for the future, were focused on during Season 2.

Despite some tense interactions over their finances, and their other issues, Daniele and Yohan decided to get married in a beach wedding that ended with them in the water together.

Daniele was a New York City teacher who is still an educator

During the premiere episode of Season 4 of The Other Way, Daniele talked about the trauma and burnout she experienced from teaching in New York City for 16 years.

She detailed some of the horrors she had to endure as a teacher and discussed how it was a lot for anyone to go through.

Now that Daniele is in the Dominican Republic and “manifesting” her way through life, she is still an educator.

Daniele is a yoga, healing, and mindfulness retreat host and guide for her business, LiveYinsa.

This February, she will be leading a retreat focusing on LiveYinsa’s Signature Experience: HEAL: Transmute Trauma Through The Chakras.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.