90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Daniele Gates shows off new white bikini

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Daniele Gates is trying to live her best life with her husband, Yohan Geronimo, in the Dominican Republic.

That said, the 42-year-old New York native loves to spend time at the beach and in bikinis. Recently, she modeled a bikini for her 90 Day Fiance audience on Instagram while doing a promotion.

Daniele appeared barefaced in the Instagram Story while posing in front of a made bed.

She wore a white triangle bikini top that had a fashionable knot in the center. With that, she wore matching white high-waisted bikini bottoms that sat above her belly button.

Daniele had a slight smirk and she wore her dirty blonde hair down as she remarked in the caption that she wanted the bikini in every color.

She dropped the brand @bromelia_swimwear in the caption as well.

Daniele modeled a flattering swimsuit. Pic credit: @liveyinsa/Instagram

Daniele Gates was on Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story

Daniele and Yohan are not new to the 90 Day Fiance franchise this season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. They previously starred in Season 2 of Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story.

The season followed Daniele as she went to the Dominican Republic to marry Yohan. They had initially met when Daniele was a guest at the resort where Yohan was a personal trainer.

The pair had issues with communication, as Daniele is not fluent in Spanish, and Yohan has very limited English. They hired a translator for one of their most difficult talks involving Yohan’s dream to go to America and Daniele’s concern that Yohan had ulterior motives in their relationship.

Daniele and Yohan also saw a fertility specialist since Yohan wanted to have a baby. However, they got bad news about Daniele’s fertility and seem to have tabled the discussion of having a child together.

Despite their problems, Daniele and Yohan married at the end of Season 2 in a beach ceremony surrounded by Yohan’s family.

Daniele Gates leads retreats in the Dominican Republic

Daniele’s brand and business, LIVEYINSA, specializes in retreats and educational information about spirituality and trauma healing.

The former New York public school teacher hosts retreats in the Dominican Republic and New York that focus on cultivating a “balanced life” and discovering “perfect harmony.”

Outside of the retreats, Daniele offers monthly workshops, private coaching, and a digital journal.

Daniele has an Instagram account, @liveyinsa, where she frequently posts Instagram Stories about her healing journey and promotions for her upcoming events.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.