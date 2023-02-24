90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Daniele Gates has a message for her haters

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Daniele Gates has been getting a lot of negative attention already this season for her viewpoints, behavior, and life choices.

It looks like she’s been feeling the heat, especially since she addressed how she has been perceived in a message to her haters.

Daniele did not detail precisely what triggered her pointed message, but apparently felt the need to stand up for herself and let her audience know how she handles criticism.

Daniele posted a photo of a sunset over the ocean, presumably in the Dominican Republic, where she’s been living, and wrote her peace over it.

She asserted, “Even when the whole world – and I mean LITERALLY THE WHOLE WORLD – tells you you’re crazy, don’t [do] it, it’s too risky, it’s not worth it, you’ll give up, it’s too hard…”

In the following Instagram Story over the same backdrop, she finished, “Ignore the noise. Your desires are yours because they’re meant for you. Feel the fear and do it anyway.”

Daniele Gates addressed the criticism she’s been feeling. Pic credit: @liveyinsa/Instagram

Daniele Gates has other troubles to worry about with her finances after filing for bankruptcy

In early February, Monsters & Critics reported that Daniele Gates filed for bankruptcy in 2022.

Daniele’s highest-listed debt was her business debt, totaling $80,000 in tolls and fees for traveling for work.

Her claim also stated that she had $60,000 in collections for her teaching degree, a debt that the bankruptcy can’t dismiss.

It was reported that Daniele was living $1,300 a month above her means. Daniele’s bankruptcy filing was completed in May 2022, right before filming started for Season 4.

During this 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season so far, viewers have heard Daniele repeatedly talk about how expensive her New York City lifestyle has been. Her statements have a new meaning now that her bankruptcy is out in the open.

What drama can 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers expect from Daniele and Yohan this season?

Daniele and Yohan’s relationship has already been entertaining to watch for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers, but there is more drama to come.

With only three episodes out for Season 4, viewers will likely see a continuation of Daniele and Yohan’s cultural differences causing issues.

Furthermore, Daniele’s assimilation to the Dominican Republic has the potential to not be as smooth as she thinks it will be.

Daniele also has yet to tell Yohan that she has not filed for his spousal visa to go to America. It has been Yohan’s dream to move to America.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.