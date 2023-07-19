90 Day Fiance: The Other Way spoilers: Mary disobeys her family and shares first kiss with Brandan

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5 couple Brandan and Mary will finally meet in person after months of keeping tabs on each other by phone 24/7.

We’re only two episodes into Season 5 of The Other Way, and already, Brandan and Mary’s seemingly toxic relationship has rubbed 90 Day Fiance viewers the wrong way.

Despite Mary telling Brandan not to come and that she was “done” with him because he was seated next to a woman on his flight to the Phillippines, a new preview clip appears to confirm that they worked through Mary’s jealousy issue.

Monday’s episode will feature the clingy couple‘s emotional introduction as they are finally able to meet in the flesh when Brandan arrives at the airport in the Phillippines.

In the preview clip shared by Entertainment Tonight, Mary goes against her family’s wishes and engages in her first-ever kiss upon Brandan’s arrival.

Brandan and Mary first share a hug in the video while Mary’s brother, Romar, looks on in the background. Mary begins crying with joy as she and Brandan embrace, and he tells her that she’s “much prettier in person.”

Mary and Brandon continue to share several kisses before Mary reveals during a confessional that it was the first time she’d ever kissed a man.

“When I finally Brandan, I’m overwhelmed with the emotions, like butterflies in my stomach,” Mary says.

Next, Mary tells the cameras that her family forbade her to kiss Brandan, but she went ahead and did it anyway.

“Even though my grandfather and my brother told me that I’m not allowed to kiss him, I don’t care about that anymore because I want to and I need to,” Mary shares with a chuckle and a smile.

While Mary and Brandan continue their smoochfest, Mary admits to him, “I don’t know how to kiss!” but Brandan thinks she’s doing just fine.

Mary continues to gush about locking lips with her lover, telling TLC producers that it felt “amazing” but also “awkward and a little bit weird” because she didn’t know what she was doing — but she caught on pretty quickly.

“She’s actually a really good kisser,” Brandan admits.

“Finally being together, it’s fireworks in my body,” Brandan says of meeting Mary for the first time.

For her part, Mary feels the same, admitting that she feels “like she’s dreaming.”

What other challenges will Brandan and Mary face now that they’re together in person?

Now that Mary has checked kissing a man off her list, her airport introduction to Brandan will be the beginning of plenty of practice ahead of her wedding day.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Brandan and Mary have already tied the knot. Confirming the news, some of Brandan’s family members posted wedding photos on social media, and Mary refers to herself as “Brandan’s wife” on her Instagram page.

Although their meeting at the airport went off without a hitch, there’s surely more drama in store for Brandan and Mary this season.

Since Brandan has been chastised for being in the presence of other females beyond his control and Mary has given up her career and education to be with him, this relationship is riddled with red flags.

Be sure to tune in next week to continue watching Brandan and Mary’s tumultuous storyline play out this season and find out how they’ll adjust without recording each other on the phone all day long.

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.