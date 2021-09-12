90 Day Fiance The Other Way spoilers: Corey gifts Evelin his sister’s ‘old, dirty’ prom dress for their wedding

Evelin Villegas is not impressed with a used prom dress. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Evelin Villegas wants a $50,000 wedding so fiance Corey Rathgeber is trying to cut costs by gifting Evelin his sister’s old prom dress. Last week we met the couple’s wedding planner and she outlined an expensive list of things that will go into Corey and Evelin’s wedding.

The budget for their outfits was about $9,000 but Corey came up with a brilliant idea to cut that amount down to zero. In a clip for the upcoming episode, Corey surprises Evelin with a wedding dress but she wasn’t impressed. After Evelin noticed that the dress was old and dirty, Corey finally told her it was his sister’s used prom dress.

Corey surprises Evelin with a wedding dress

In the scene, which will air on tonight’s episode of 90 Day fiance: The Other Way, Evelin, and her sisters meet up to discuss her wedding dress options. However, Corey revealed that he already has that covered but when he reveals the dress Evelin and her sisters were not impressed.

“I’m super happy and excited that Evelin and her sisters are looking at wedding dresses because I have a little surprise for her…” said Corey in his confessional. “I’ve been hiding it in the backroom now for about a year so it’s a little dirty. I really hope Evelin is gonna like it because I really wanna impress her and her sisters.”

However, when Corey revealed his surprise he did not get the reaction he had hoped for.

“It’s a really horrible, old, dirty dress,” responded Evelin after Corey pulled the dress out of the bag.

Corey Rathgeber fesses up about the used prom dress

Corey did not get the reaction he had hoped for after showing Evelin the wedding dress. And after her sisters noted how much it looked like a prom dress, the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star finally fessed up.

Corey eventually told the women, “To be a hundred percent honest with you, it was my sister’s prom dress.”

“Over a year ago when I was in the States I took my mom to go wedding dress shopping for Evelin--without Evelin knowing – because you can find cheaper options there,” confessed Corey. “But the dresses were a lot more expensive than I was anticipating.”

He continued “We went to a used dress shop and even then, they were a bit above what I have so then I asked my sister and she had a prom dress that I thought would work perfect.”

Check out the clip below and watch tonight’s episode to see if Corey can convince Evelin to wear the second-hand dress.

