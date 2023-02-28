90 Day Fiance: The Other Way spoilers: Are Nicole and Mahmoud still together?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have been getting to know Nicole and Mahmoud El Sherbiny and their relationship.

The married couple has already described both individually and together what their main issues are. Big cultural differences affect their communication and ability to accept one another.

Their breakdowns are over the way Nicole dresses, the way Nicole feels about living in Egypt, and their miscommunications about trying to talk about those issues.

Nicole married Mahmoud in Egypt and tried to live there with him before. After hating it, she returned to America and blocked Mahmoud on everything, so they have a history of breaking up.

There is still a long way to go this season, and a trailer showed a massive fight between Nicole and Mahmoud that ended with Nicole in tears saying she wanted to go back to America.

With that rockiness as their backdrop, Nicole and Mahmoud gave major clues about their relationship status today.

Nicole and Mahmoud El Sherbiny’s relationship status is apparent

Last week, Mahmoud shared a picture and caption representing that he and Nicole were likely still together.

He shared a photo from when Nicole had red hair as they posed together with pyramids in the background.

In the caption, Mahmoud shared “😍😍” emojis.

His post signals that he still has a fondness for Nicole and is willing to showcase them together on his Instagram page.

Another clue about Nicole and Mahmoud’s relationship status lies in Nicole’s comment on Mahmoud’s post.

Nicole penned, “What a fun day we had and a nice breakfast too. We should go to that rooftop cafe again ❤️.”

Nicole dropped a comment on Mahmoud’s post. Pic credit: @mahmoud0elsherbiny/Instagram

Nicole and Mahmoud are living in Mahmoud’s mom’s house on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers watched Nicole arrive at Mahmoud’s mom’s apartment in Egypt.

Nicole described the apartment as chaotic, sometimes sounding like “700 people” were in the background.

Mahmoud’s brother, his wife, and their children live in the apartment upstairs, and Nicole said they always come over to Mahmoud’s mom’s house.

When Nicole got to Mahmoud’s mom’s house, she was greeted by a room full of adults and kids, and she said she was feeling tired and overwhelmed.

Nicole told Mahmoud she wanted to get their own place, but Mahmoud said they needed to stay at his mom’s place for a while.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.