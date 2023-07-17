90 Day Fiance: The Other Way spoiler: Wayne doesn’t approve of Holly ‘flaunting’ her body at the airport

In Episode 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Wayne and Holly’s reunion doesn’t exactly get off to a great start.

Holly is finally arriving in South Africa to reconnect with Wayne in tonight’s episode, but things go awry before they even leave the airport.

A preview clip for the episode, which is titled Long Distance Medium, shows Holly and her mom, Judy, as they arrive in South Africa after a “long and tedious” flight from the U.S.

Holly confesses that it feels “really good” to be back in South Africa, first mentioning that the weather is refreshing — something that catches Wayne off guard since he assumes he would be the first thing she’d mention upon her arrival, not the weather.

Before they leave the airport, Holly sits down to get her outfit situated. As she bends over to adjust her socks, Wayne warns her, “Careful, your top,” as some of her decolletage was visible in her low-cut minidress.

Holly pulls up the top of her dress as she complains about how hot she is. But while she continues to start a conversation about her flight, all Wayne can focus on is her outfit and the amount of skin she’s baring.

Wayne doesn’t want people looking at Holly ‘in a sexual way’

“Careful, your dress, baby,” Wayne says, reinforcing the point that he doesn’t want his girlfriend’s cleavage hanging out for others to see.

“We sit down for a minute, and like, Holly’s dress is going up, and I’m seeing people look at her, and it’s just … to me, it’s just I feel like people are looking at her in a sexual way, which I hate,” Wayne says during a confessional. “I don’t want people looking at her like that.”

Holly seems oblivious to what Wayne is talking about and asks him, “My what?”

While Holly pleads her case that she’s plenty covered up, Wayne gripes, “It’s too short – like, way too short. You’re just like flaunting everything.”

Holly claims she’s not flaunting anything, but Wayne still seems perturbed and uneasy.

Wayne continues to complain during his confessional, noting that Holly has a “particular style” that he demands “needs to change.”

Does 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Wayne and Holly have what it takes to make their relationship last?

Clearly, Holly and Wayne have plenty of issues to work through, and she’s just landed. Holly is already concerned about the crime rate in South Africa, and her mother will be living with them after her and Wayne’s wedding, which Holly has just one week to prepare for.

Nothing could possibly go wrong with this relationship, right?

Tune in tonight to find out how Holly handles Wayne’s constant pressure to adhere to his dress code and if they can smooth things over when they settle in at home.

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.