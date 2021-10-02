90 Day Fiance: The Other Way spoiler: Sumit reveals that his mother is the boss

Sumit lets Jenny know that his mom is the boss during their latest argument about getting married. Pic credit: TLC

Sumit and Jenny’s relationship has been at a standstill on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way due to Sumit’s parents’ avid disapproval of Jenny because of her age and attitude.

Jenny has expected Sumit to defy his parents and marry her but Sumit has made it clear time and time again that he won’t be doing that. Sumit’s indecision means that Jenny is left in India on a tourist visa which has only been extended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Once her extensions run out she will have to leave the country and come back every six months.

In the upcoming episode of The Other Way, Sumit will make it clear to Jenny that he cannot marry her and that is because his mother “is the boss.”

This latest push from Jenny comes as Sumit unsuccessfully met with his brother and parents to give them an ultimatum of letting Jenny into their family or he would lose touch with them.

Jenny has known that Sumit’s mom’s word is the final decision for Sumit but she still perseveres to try and get past her wishes. With much anguish, and now resentment, Jenny hounds Sumit about disobeying his mother now that her ability to stay in the country is yet again on the line.

During a conversation on the upcoming episode, Jenny will assert to Sumit, “Mom’s not happy, so nobody else is allowed to be happy. I guess screw your happiness, right?”

She continued in a private interview, “At this point, I think that his mother would do almost anything she can to get him away from me.”

Next week’s trailer then cuts to Sumit telling Jenny that his mom is the boss.

The Other Way viewers think that Sumit Singh is trolling Jenny Slatten

Since Sumit refuses to marry Jenny amidst her many pleas, The Other Way viewers feel that he is just trolling her at this point.

Some of the audience also feel like Sumit is over the relationship with Jenny and evidence it by his inability to take action to keep Jenny in India. They think that the enchantment that he had with the idea of being with an older woman and losing his virginity has long worn out its charm and he is ready to move on.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.