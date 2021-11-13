90 Day Fiance: The Other Way spoiler: Sumit and Jenny can get married in 9 days

Will Sumit and Jenny tie the knot? Pic credit: TLC

The stars are officially aligned for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way stars Sumit Singh and Jenny Slatten to get married. It’s been years of waiting for Sumit and Jenny to make things official after the U.S. native packed up and moved to India.

They’ve had many roadblocks along the way. One major hindrance for the pair was Sumit’s parents who refused to give their blessing for the nuptials.

It seemed even the universe was working against the couple because after seeing Sumit’s family astrologer they were told to hold off on getting married because the stars were not in their favor.

However, some time had passed and the astrologer paid another visit to the couple, and this time around he had good news.

Astrologer gives Jenny and Sumit permission to get married

In a clip for the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Jenny and Sumit get good news.

Sumit’s parents firmly believe in the words of the astrologer and have been following his guidance for over 30 years.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The TLC stars believe that if he gives them the go-ahead to tie the knot they will be able to convince Sumit’s parents. And that’s exactly what he did in the clip that will play out on Sunday.

“Well last time when I told you to wait it was because the stars were quite negative,” noted the astrologer, who then checked the stars again as the coupled looked on nervously.

“You can get married, no big deal,” he told the couple. “Go ahead.”

Sumit and Jenny can get married in 9 days

After hearing the news, Jenny was overjoyed to find out that the star was now in their favor, and the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star expressed her relief.

“I feel so much relief…this is amazing,” exclaimed the 63-year-old.

The astrologer then told the couple how soon they will be able to tie the knot if they so choose.

“As per the stars, you can get married after nine days from now,” he told them. “You may get married after a month, two months that doesn’t make [a] difference, but auspicious time starts after nine.”

Jenny, who has been waiting for this moment since she met Sumit, remarked in excitement, “So that means the tenth day.”

“If it’s possible,” responded Sumit.

If we know anything about Sumit it’s that he’s going to find a way to make it impossible, but we’re hoping, for Jenny’s sake, that she finally gets her wedding.

Check out the clip below and watch the full scene play out on Sunday night.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.