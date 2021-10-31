90 Day Fiance: The Other Way spoiler: Jenny Slatten gets schooled by Sumit’s parents while attempting yoga

Jenny got schooled by Sumit’s parents while attempting yoga. Pic credit: TLC

In the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Jenny Slatten’s yoga skills are put to the test by Sumit’s parents.

Sahna and Anil, Sumit Singh’s parents, are longtime yogis, and they put on a clinic when Jenny attempted to practice yoga alongside them.

In the clip shared by People (which you can watch here), Sumit’s parents invite Jenny to join them for some outdoor yoga.

Jenny Slatten gets schooled practicing yoga with Sumit’s parents on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

When Sahna and Anil begin showing Jenny how to position herself for over-the-head arm stretches, Jenny doesn’t perform them correctly and needs constant prompting.

Sumit’s mother, Sahna, tells cameras that she believes Jenny won’t be sick as often if she begins practicing yoga.

During a bridge pose, Jenny is unable to hold her body weight and keep herself suspended as Sahna and Anil can.

“You got me on that one,” Jenny tells her fiance’s parents.

Sahna brags about her yoga skills being better than Jenny’s in this week’s episode. Pic credit: TLC

During a confessional, Jenny tells cameras, “You can tell they’re professional. You can tell they know what they’re doing, just calling out all the poses. They’re so flexible, and my body doesn’t want to do that.”

Although she and Jenny are around the same age, Sahna doesn’t use that as an excuse.

“I am also around that age. Meaning, I’m much better than she is,” Sahna confesses. “I can do yoga well. And what I did, she couldn’t do.”

As they finish practicing yoga, Sahna asks Anil to clear her sinuses and remove dust using a sutri neti, “a yogic cleansing practice used to clear the nasal passageways,” according to Yogapedia.

First, Anil pours mustard oil into Sahna’s nostrils, then has her inhale it. Next, Sahna takes a rubber sutri neti and inserts it into her nostril, making herself gag, before pulling the other end from her throat.

Sahna and Anil showed off their yoga skills in Sunday night’s episode. Pic credit: TLC

Jenny squirms as she watches Sumit’s mom gag, admitting that she would throw up if she tried to do the same.

Jenny doesn’t impress Sumit’s parents

Sumit’s parents have had it out for Jenny ever since they met her and realized that her relationship with their son was a romantic one.

Jenny and Sumit’s 30-year age gap is hard for Sahna and Anil to accept, given their strict, conservative, Indian beliefs.

Sumit’s mother, Sahna, has had an exceptionally tough time accepting that her son wants to marry Jenny. Sahna even threatened suicide if Sumit ties the knot with his much older fiancee.

After years of Sumit stringing Jenny along, will Jenny finally be able to win over Sumit’s parents in order to marry their son? Tune in Sunday night to find out if Jenny’s lack of yoga skills is just another strike against her in Sahna and Anil’s book.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.