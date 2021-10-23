90 Day Fiance: The Other Way spoiler: Is Sumit Singh’s mother leading on Jenny Slatten?

Jenny Slatten and Sumit’s mother have differing views about their relationship. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Jenny Slatten seems to think things are fine between herself and Sumit’s mom Sahna, but Sahna has other ideas.

Sahna and Jenny have clashed ever since 90 Day Fiance viewers were introduced to their relationship on The Other Way.

Due to Sumit’s family’s conservative Indian beliefs, they strongly disagree with their son marrying a woman who is 30 years his senior.

Additionally, they prefer that Sumit marry an Indian woman who is innately familiar with their culture.

Sumit’s mother puts Jenny Slatten’s kitchen skills to the test in upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

In a preview (which you can watch here) for the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Sahna put Jenny’s cooking skills to the test and they revealed how they feel towards each other, which differed vastly.

Although Sahna admitted that she doesn’t think Jenny will “be able to learn anything” from her, she took her into the kitchen to see if she had what it takes to make it as Sumit’s wife in India.

“I just want Jenny and my mom cooking together because I feel like this is an opportunity for them to relive that moment which they used to have before,” Sumit told cameras, hoping that the situation would help his mother to bond with Jenny.

Sumit added, “They [became] very good friends in 2013 and [I’m] hoping for the same [thing to happen again],” although he’s a bit leery due to Sahna and Jenny’s language barrier, as Jenny only speaks English and Sahna only speaks Hindi.

Jenny had a hard time kneading dough the way that Sahna wanted her to, so Sahna took over to show Jenny how it was done.

Smiling, Jenny told Sahna, “I don’t understand you, Sahna.”

Jenny Slatten and Sumit’s mother aren’t on the same page

Sahna, knowing that Jenny doesn’t understand her language, told Jenny in Hindi, “You don’t know anything. You are useless.”

Clearly, Jenny didn’t understand what Sahna was saying nor did she get any bad vibes because she told the cameras that she was getting a “positive” vibe from Sumit’s mom.

“She’s sincere and she’s really trying to teach me how to cook this, and [is] actually enjoying herself,” Jenny said during her confessional. “I even am seeing her smile.”

Both women laughed when Jenny touched a hot lid on one of the pots prompting Sahna to tell her to “use [her] brain.”

Sahna told the cameras, “She doesn’t know anything,” further proving that there is an obvious disconnect between herself and Jenny.

Tune in Sunday night to watch the rest of the episode and find out if Jenny discovers that Sahna is acting one way, but talking another way behind her back.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.