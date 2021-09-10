90 Day Fiance The Other Way spoiler: Evelin will reveal something huge to her sisters

Evelin has a secret to tell on the next episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Pic credit: TLC

During the trailer for the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Evelin Villegas was about to tell a shocking secret to her sisters as they accompanied her wedding dress shopping. But what could that secret be?

It’s been voiced that Evelin’s sister Lesly does not like her fiance Corey Rathgeber, but it seems based on the trailer that her other sister Lipsi is not on board with Evelin’s relationship either.

Evelin premised her secret reveal by asking her sisters, “You don’t agree with me marrying?”

She followed that by saying, “Well, now I have something to tell you.”

Based on the way Evelin structured her question and began her answer means that she could say she and Corey are already married.

Are Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas already married?

There is a lot of anticipation surrounding the secret that Evelin is going to unload, since her and Corey have been together almost six years. Another hint might be that Corey has invested a ton of money in starting a business in Engabao which could mean he’s investing in his future.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers might be finding out that Corey and Evelin are already married. The tea was spilled originally the couple’s fellow The Other Way alum Laura Jallali, and the rumor has been gaining traction around the internet.

According to Laura, the pair have been married since 2018, and Evelin is not allowed back in America for ten years because she overstayed her visa and got caught working illegally.

Evelin’s sisters were very wary about the news they were about to hear. Pic credit: TLC

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas seem hot and cold online with each other

Evelin recently posted a video plea to her haters about how much the negativity is affecting her and asked them to stop.

In return, Corey made a post backing Evelin up and trying to defend her against online bullies. In a strange turn of events, however, Evelin trashed Corey as trying to inflate the situation and draw attention.

After that, Corey posted a sweet picture and caption to Evelin about their love and their upcoming wedding on the show. Evelin replied to the post with palm tree and heart emojis.

Corey’s post ended up getting trolled by critics who do not like him and Evelin individually or as a couple on the show.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sunday 8/7c on TLC.