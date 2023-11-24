90 Day Fiance: The Other Way spoiler: Brandan’s mom shares emotional embrace with Mary

After spending time in Thailand with her daughter-in-law, Brandan DeNuccio’s mom, Angela, has changed her opinion of his now-wife, Mary DeNuccio.

In a preview for the upcoming 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way episode, Angela gives the couple her approval after the wedding.

Most importantly, she had a sweet moment with Mary and even said something we’re still trying to grapple with- claiming that the couple could have an “epic love story.”

That certainly seems like a stretch for anyone who’s been watching the toxic relationship between the pair play out each week.

Things were bad before Brandan moved to Thailand, and his physical presence did nothing to quell Mary’s jealousy. Meanwhile, Brandan’s lazy behavior didn’t appear to be that of someone ready to be a husband.

Either way, the duo recently tied the knot, and before that, Mary announced her pregnancy.

While viewers are no closer to thinking that any of that was a good idea, Brandan’s mother has had a change of heart about the couple’s relationship.

Do Brandan and Mary have ‘an epic love’ in the making?

It’s no surprise that Brandan’s mom was not Mary’s biggest fan, as she doesn’t have many of those thanks to her behavior.

However, Angela has warmed up to Mary after spending time with her and Brandan in Thailand and, most recently, attending their wedding.

In a preview for the new episode shared by PEOPLE, Angela has a moment with the newly married pair.

While they attempt to pick bugs off their wedding cake, she tells the couple she’s “really, really proud” of them.

Angela says in her confessional, “I didn’t think that this decision of him coming out of here was a good one, but he genuinely seems really happy here, and she seems very much in love with him.”

Angela notes how much Mary and Brandan have overcome together, shockingly stating, “If they can work together as a team, then I really do believe they have the makings of an epic sort of love story.”

Mary DeNuccio has an emotional moment with her mother-in-law in 90 Day Fiance sneak peek

The preview also shows a sweet moment between Angela and Mary that caught the 23-year-old Filipina by surprise.

Angela asks her daughter-in-law for a hug and says, “I’m really glad I got to meet you.”

The moment has Brandan smiling from ear to ear to see his mom and wife getting along.

In her confessional, Mary admits. “I feel surprised that Angela gave me a hug because she’s not willing to give me a hug when she arrived in here.”

Angela also hugs her son and says she loves him, as Brandan responds, “I love you too, Mom, thank you for coming out.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.