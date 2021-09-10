90 Day Fiance: The Other Way spoiler: Ariela puts Biniyam’s ex in the hot seat, grills her about cheating

Ariela Weinberg grilled her fiance Biniyam Shibre’s ex-girlfriend Tsion about him cheating on her. Pic credit: TLC

Ariela Weinberg of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way put her fiance Biniyam Shibre’s ex-girlfriend on the spot when she grilled her about Biniyam’s suspected cheating.

Ariela shocked fans of The Other Way when she invited her ex-husband Leandro to stay with her, Biniyam, and their son Aviel in Ethiopia.

Ariela was married to Leandro for 10 years before she decided she wanted to find herself and travel the world, which is how she met Biniyam– on a trip to Ethiopia.

Viewers learned that Biniyam, a professional dancer, also kept interactions with his ex and dance partner, Tsion, whom he used to play butt bongos on during a performance that Ariela and her mom watched.

Biniyam Shibre invites his ex Tsion to dinner with Ariela and Leandro

Now, in a new scene from Sunday’s upcoming episode of The Other Way, Ariela and Biniyam have an interesting meet-up with both of their exes, Leandro and Tsion. You can watch the sneak peek here.

Ariela explained to the camera that Biniyam invited his ex-girlfriend Tsion to dinner, along with Leandro, who joined the couple.

The 31-year-old New Jersey native admitted that she believes Biniyam’s intentions for inviting Tsion were to get revenge for her inviting Leandro to stay with them.

When Tsion arrived to sit with the rest of the group at the table, Biniyam introduced everyone and Tsion remarked that Leandro was cute.

“Okay, well, it’s better you look at him than at him,” Ariela joked as she pointed at Biniyam.

Biniyam spoke up to explain the dynamics of Ariela’s relationship with Leandro and told Tsion, “Leandro and Ariela [are] very close, just like me and you.”

Leandro questions why Biniyam and Tsion broke up

Leandro sat down for a solo confessional and shared his thoughts upon meeting Tsion for the first time.

“She’s extremely beautiful,” Leandro told the cameras of his first impression of Tsion. “To me, it doesn’t make much sense why they are not together.”

“I would like to know why they ended [sic] the relationship,” Leandro curiously told cameras.

When Leandro asked Tsion how long she and Biniyam were together, she disclosed that it was a six or seven-year-long relationship.

Ariela began drilling Tsion about the reason why her relationship with Biniyam ended.

Ariela grills Tsion about her breakup with Biniyam

“So, you know, I’ve been wanting to ask you this for a long time. So, I’m sorry if it seems like I have so many questions, so now I have to ask the question,” Ariela told Tsion.

“So, I mean, I’d like to ask you, like, why did you break up? Why did the two of you break up?” Ariela asked Biniyam’s ex.

Tsion hesitated to answer, instead sipping her wine, while Biniyam stepped in and told Ariela, “Why you asking her now?”

Ariela told Biniyam that he could ask Leandro anything he wanted to about their previous relationship, so she felt it was “only fair” to turn the tables and get some information out of Tsion.

Leandro chimed in and said of Biniyam, “He asked me the same question, so it’s fair.”

Ariela grew tired of Biniyam interrupting and wanted him to translate for Tsion so she could answer the question.

“What did we fight over, why did we break up?” Biniyam asked Tsion.

“We’ve forgotten?” she asked Biniyam.

Was Biniyam unfaithful to Tsion?

There was an awkward silence before Leandro cupped his hand around his mouth and pretended to whisper to Ariela, “Did he cheat on her?”

Ariela asked Tsion directly, “Did he cheat on you?”

Again, an awkward silence ensued as Biniyam and Tsion glanced knowingly at each other.

“Tell the truth,” Ariela said, very matter-of-factly.

Biniyam looked nervous as he played with his beard, waiting for Tsion to answer.

“I think,” Tsion answered with a giggle.

Ariela didn’t give up and continued to grill Tsion, asking her, “How do you know?”

Tsion answered Biniyam in their native Amharic language, telling him, “I’ve never spoken about it with you, but she’s making me talk.”

The preview left viewers on a cliffhanger, so you’ll have to tune in Sunday night to find out how Biniyam responded to the accusations, and whether he’ll fess up to being unfaithful to Tsion.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.