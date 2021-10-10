90 Day Fiance: The Other Way spoiler: Alina ‘can’t trust’ Steven after he admits to sleeping with other women

Alina said she “can’t trust” her boyfriend Steven Johnston because he’s “hypocritical” in Sunday night’s episode. Pic credit: TLC

In a preview clip for Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Alina is shocked when Steven discloses how many women he’s slept with.

When Alina and Steven Johnston met via a language-learning app, Steven touted himself as a strict Mormon.

Steven with a V (as he refers to himself) led Alina to believe that as part of his religion, he was a virgin and didn’t consume alcohol.

However, soon Alina found out that, despite Steven refusing to sleep in the same room as her to avoid “accidentally” having sex, he wasn’t honest about his previous sex life.

During a trip to a winery during what was intended to be a romantic date, Steven admitted to Alina that he had previously made out with “over a hundred” women, was “more” intimate with about two dozen, and had sex with about “four or five” other women, despite leading Alina to believe he was a virgin.

Alina continued to grill Steven about his past and asked him about the last time he had intimate relations with another woman.

“When we first met, Steven introduced himself like an innocent, pure, like, religious guy,” Alina said during a confessional.

Alina tells Steven he is ‘hypocritical’ and ‘can’t be trusted’

“He lied [to] me all this time and this is the worst thing he could lie about,” Alina continued. “Because people who [are] hypocritical, you can’t trust them.”

Steven told Alina, “Just because I have had troubles living by all the standards of the church doesn’t mean that I’m not trying to improve. That’s why I was so worried about us living in the same apartment.”

Alina sternly told Steven, “I feel like you are hypocritical with me. You say that if I want to convert, I have to follow the Commandments, read the Book of Mormon diligently, but at the same time, you lied to me.”

Steven felt that it was enough that he agreed to delete all of his social media apps (to avoid talking to other women online) and told Alina that he felt it was time to leave his “bachelor life” behind.

Steven Johnston fesses up

Steven then admitted that towards the beginning of his and Alina’s relationship, he was getting intimate with other girls.

Pic credit: TLC

Alina’s face showed the genuine shock she felt and she had to excuse herself from their table to get some fresh air outside after Steven’s admission.

After last week’s episode of The Other Way, Alina commented on social media that Steven “ruined the romantic atmosphere” of their wine-tasting date, and he surely continued to prove that point during the preview clip.

Alina felt as though she might be Steven’s backup plan, and it would ring especially true after hearing him talk about galavanting with other women.

Tune in Sunday night to catch the full episode of The Other Way and find out if Steven has any other salacious secrets to share with Allina.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.