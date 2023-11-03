90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Sarper wants a baby with Shekinah but she has no interest whatsoever

Sarper Guven wants to carry on his legacy by bringing a child into the world, but his girlfriend, Shekinah Garner, is not on the same page.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple clearly needs to have some serious talks about their future because their plans don’t align whatsoever.

A preview of Episode 18 shows Sarper trying to force his views upon Shekinah.

The Turkish native explains during a confessional that in his culture, it’s very important to carry on a family’s legacy. And, since he’s an only child, there is added pressure on him to do so.

“That’s my responsibility. I always thought of it, and it was always a scar on me because I didn’t see any possibility [to have children], but now I found one,” Sarper tells TLC’s cameras.

“I found a unique relationship with Shekinah, so why not have a kid with her, too?” Sarper adds.

During an intense discussion about having kids, Shekinah reminds Sarper that on their first date, they talked about having children.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way spoiler: Sarper insists on having kids with Shekinah, although she doesn’t want any more

According to Shekinah, she told Sarper that she didn’t want any more kids, and he said he didn’t either.

Shekinah already has one child, a daughter Sophie, whom she shares with her ex, Berto.

Sarper tells Shekinah that he had a change of heart after developing strong feelings for her and deciding that he finally wanted to settle down and give up his playboy ways.

“I just can’t picture myself having another child. I can’t picture it. Like, I finally found you, and you want to enjoy life together,” Shekinah tells Sarper.

Sarper acknowledges that the clock is ticking since Shekinah is 41 years old. But when he asks her how many years she has left to give birth, she reminds him that she doesn’t want to give birth ever again.

Shekinah isn’t sure Sarper wants to be with her after he pressures her to have a baby

But in Sarper’s mind, buying Shekinah the new bed she wanted and uploading a photo of them together on his Instagram were big enough sacrifices that he felt should be reciprocated in the form of having his baby.

While Sarper feels that Shekinah shouldn’t close the door on the idea of having more kids, Shekinah is frustrated that he didn’t take the hint that she doesn’t want to have a baby with him.

“Does he want to have a child, or does he want to be with me?” Shekinah ponders during a solo confessional.

Will Shekinah change her mind and give Sarper the baby he’s dreaming of, or will she stick to her guns and refuse to give in to his demands?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.