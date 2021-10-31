Some The Other Way couples made progress with their issues while others exacerbated their simmering problems. Pic credit: TLC

Many of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couples felt the stress of their relationships during this week’s episode. There were many contentious moments and unresolved issues that added to the turmoil that surfaced.

There were some couples who made strides in a positive direction, but not without their fair share of hard discussions and compromises.

There were some ugly moments for the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couples ths week

Kenny got upset when Armando did not push to have a sunset wedding, which is the only thing that he really wanted. They later made up and agreed that, unfortunately, the timing would not work out to get married at sunset.

Later in the episode, Armando personally invited his dad to attend the wedding after hearing from his cousins that his dad decided not to attend. Armando’s dad reiterated that he did not want to come, which greatly upset Armando.

Ariela became irate at Biniyam over video call because she heard from his sister and friends that Biniyam was having parties at their house in Ethiopia and even had women spend the night. She explained that she found a suspicious message from a woman Biniyam had met at the club and that he was posting pictures partying, which she could see on their shared iCloud.

Ariela gave him the ultimatum to meet her in Mombasa and they could try to repair things, or else they would have to figure out how to co-parent internationally because she made it clear she would not return to Ethiopia.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ariela fought with Binyam on video chat. Pic credit: TLC

Ellie and Victor went to Providencia where they would be spending a few nights working to repair their house. They both got mad at each other and agreed separately that their relationship was in a tense place. Over a bonfire, they ended up expressing their frustrations and acknowledged that they need to be more gentle with each other.

A few 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couples made headway in their relationships

Jenny had a case of diarrhea that she was thinking would prevent her from spending time with Sumit’s parents. Sumit’s mom felt no sympathy and insisted that she collect herself and do yoga with her and her husband. Although Jenny struggled and refused to take part in a nose cleansing ritual, progress seemed to be made in the right direction.

Steven deleted his social media for Alina after letting her read his messages. Alina found messages with a female friend of Steven that infuriated her, although Steven didn’t understand what he did wrong.

Steven strategically gave Alina a present over ice cream that won her over and she accepted his apology. Later in the episode, Steven charted a boat and performed an original song on the piano for Alina. He then proposed to her overlooking a waterfall. Alina said yes to his proposal.

Steven serenaded Alina before proposing to her. Pic credit: TLC

Corey and Evelin met up and Corey apologized once again for being with someone else while they were on a break. Evelin decided to accept his apology and said that he could move back in a stay in the spare bedroom while they work on repairing their marriage.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.