The Other Way couples worked towards solutions for their relationship troubles and some did it better than others. Pic credit: TLC

Some major changes and eye-opening notions were apparent for the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couples this week.

As relationship issues have gotten worse (or improved in some cases) there is still a lot that the couples need to work out to make their stressful situations better.

Some of the couples worked towards solutions while others have been left with more unknowns.

A few 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couples ran into trouble

Ellie confronted Victor about his cheating which she is hoping will be for the last time they have to talk about it. Victor apologized but didn’t explain his motives although Ellie seemed to be okay with his answers.

When they went to the hardware store, Ellie talked about how she gets frustrated by financially supporting Victor sometimes because she feels like he doesn’t always appreciate it.

Ariela arrived back in America with her and Biniyam’s son Avi. When she called Biniyam he was out with friends which Ariela and her parents found to be odd.

When Ariela’s brothers and sister joined her and her parents for dinner they pressured her into moving back to America and bringing Biniyam. Ariela revealed that she filed for the K-1 visa 7 months ago and is awaiting the results.

Alina and her mom went out to lunch with Steven where Steven tried to convince Alina’s mom to convert to Mormonism which Alina did not appreciate.

Alina brought up Steven’s hypocritical stance that she remain pure while he has had sex with other women after Steven told her she can’t have coffee.

Steven’s mom laid into him about his lies and picking and choosing what he follows in the Mormon faith and Steven said now that he has had sex he knows what he is giving up by waiting with Alina. Alina told him to stop making excuses.

Alina and her mom then spent time alone and Alina’s mom urged her to break up with Steven and come back with her to Russia.

Alina and her mom had an uncomfortable conversation with Steven. Pic credit: TLC

Some 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couples worked through their stressors

Armando expressed to Kenny his interest in either adopting a baby or having a baby with Kenny via in vitro with a surrogate, with Kenny being the one to give the sperm.

At 58, Kenny expressed his concerns with the whole idea of having a baby. Kenny and Armando visited an orphanage for children with HIV and really enjoyed the experience. They talked more later about what they want to do, and while Kenny wants to give a child an amazing home he knows the years-long process might just be too long. Armando is leaning towards in vitro.

Kenny and Armando spent time with and gave gifts to children in an orphanage who are HIV positive. Pic credit: TLC

Jenny and Sumit welcomed Sumit’s parents into their home and Sumit’s mom immediately put Jenny to work. Jenny’s friend told her earlier in the episode to be thankful and optimistic about the opportunity and to try and do everything Sumit’s mom says.

After Sumit’s mom became critical and bossy after arriving, Jenny started to get angry and offended and put out of place.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.