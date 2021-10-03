The Other Way couples are grappling with mounting issues and pressure. Pic credit: TLC

The cast of 90 Day Fiance: The Other way were put in some difficult situations this week, and while some handled it with compromise and honesty, others hit roadblocks.

As new information comes to light and tough decisions need to be made, all of The Other Way couples are feeling the stress of their relationships.

A few 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couples came to some agreements

Ellie was overwhelmed with the idea of rebuilding her and Victor’s lives in Providencia after the hurricane destroyed the island. She and Victor talked about how to make it work and decided that they would go back and forth from a neighboring island and slowly start working on rebuilding.

Ellie also talked with her friend Hiromi about addressing Victor’s infidelity.

Ariela and Biniyam found out that their son Avi needs to have hernia surgery so Ariela decided that she would take Avi to America for the procedure and bought a plane ticket behind Biniyam’s back.

Biniyam was very upset that Ari was going to take Avi away like his ex-wife took his previous child. But after talking to Ari’s mom over video call Biniyam felt better about letting her go. Ari told Biniyam’s sisters the news and didn’t take it well either.

Kenny’s daughter Cassie was able to hear from Armando’s mom and sister how hard it has been for them to come to terms with Armando being gay.

During the goodbyes, Armando’s dad gave Cassie a necklace and also a warm embrace to Kenny and Armando. Although Armando’s dad didn’t give an answer as to whether he would come to the wedding, Armando was happy with the progress even though Kenny wasn’t.

There are still a lot of unknowns for some 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couples

Steven came clean to Alina about kissing other girls that he dated and then later added that he had sexual relations with some of them, revealing that he was not a virgin. Steven explained that he didn’t think he and Alina were exclusive at the time as the reason for seeing other women.

Alina was hurt and upset by Steven’s admissions and also found out that Steven flirtatiously replied to her friend Masha’s message to try and trap him.

Sumit and Jenny had a talk about what to do next but ended up talking about why Sumit thinks his mother is so adamant about disliking Jenny.

Sumit revealed that he had a little sister who died when she was eight months old and he thinks his first wife whom he divorced for Jenny filled that void for his mother. He thinks his mom sees Jenny as the person who took away another daughter.

Sumit also admitted that they lie and avoid difficult topics in his family to keep his mom happy.

