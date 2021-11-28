The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couples concluded the season. Pic credit: TLC

This week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way was the finale of the season and concluded with the different ways each couple moved forward in their relationships.

Whether it be in wedding ceremonies, last-minute drama, or surprising decisions, all the details were highlighted as the couples came to a determining point.

Some 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couples’ final appearances on the show went smoothly

Kenny and Armando were married in front of both of their friends and families and had a big celebration emphasizing the idea that love is love.

Armando had no problem kissing and closely dancing with Kenny in front of his dad like he thought he might have an issue with. He thought everything came naturally and his dad was very supportive.

Steven grabbed some of Alina’s favorite neighborhood cats and brought them to the wedding venue overlooking the sea in Antalya.

Alina and Steven officially tied the knot with their families there via video call.

Steven and Alina had a Turkish wedding. Pic credit: TLC

Ellie and Victor weren’t featured in the finale episode which means that Victor’s proposal to Ellie with a seashell was the last viewers will see of them until the Tell All.

There were several 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couples who experienced surprising outcomes

Evelin followed through with marrying Corey and they had a flawless wedding ceremony.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Raul ended up attending against Evelin’s wishes which Evelin saw mid-way through. However, Raul gave a heartfelt speech that really touched Evelin and Corey and they were happy he came in the end.

Jenny found out that her tourist visa was not extended so they had to move up the wedding which meant having it in a temple which is what the astrologer said not to do. Sumit and Jenny then spoke with the astrologer who told them it was okay to marry that way.

They had a traditional Hindu ceremony and Jenny and Sumit divulged that they did not tell Sumit’s parents.

Jenny and Sumit had a traditional Hindu wedding. Pic credit: TLC

Despite Biniyam’s pleas to have Ariela come with him for his visa interview in Ethiopia, Ariela decided not to go. She thought going back to Ethiopia would bring up negative feelings for her from when she felt Biniyam disrespected her while she was in America.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.