The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way cast members went through some painful experiences during this week’s episode.

However, most of them came out with more clarity in their relationships.

Those that made progress and strides did not do so without their fair share of drama and several scenes got tense.

Most 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couples went through turmoil this week

Alina and Steven went to speak to a marriage officer with their documents and ended up choosing a wedding date just a few days later.

When Alina talked to her mom later that day, her mom expressed her ill feelings towards Steven and reminded her of all of his wrongdoing.

Ellie and Victor’s fight over money and their lives together continued with Victor saying that he is giving her the privilege to have a house in Providencia

However, the next day Ellie and Victor apologized to each other and Victor proposed to Ellie.

Corey talked to his brother over video chat to see if he was going to come to his wedding and his brother said no. Corey revealed that Evelin never had a good relationship with his family and that not one person from his side was going to show up and support him at the wedding.

Corey went and spoke with his and Evelin’s friend Raul and told him that he is not invited to the wedding because Evelin didn’t want him there.

Corey explained that when he and Evelin were on their break he was staying with Raul, and when they went out to dinner one time he invited two females and there was a post on social media that angered Evelin so she’s holding it against Raul.

Tough decisions have to be made by the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couples this week

Armando and Kenny talked about Kenny’s children’s reactions to the news that he wants to have a baby with Armando. Armando expressed his fears that Kenny’s family resents him.

On the morning of their wedding day, Armando was grappling with kissing in front of his dad at the ceremony after hearing from his cousin that his dad told her that he hopes Armando will be respectful. Armando will have to decide the level of affection that is shown at their wedding.

Ariela and Biniyam were in a better place and were continuing to rebuild their relationship although Ariela said she still feels like Bini embarrassed her when she was in America.

They got the news from their immigration lawyer that Bini’s K-1 visa interview was given a date nineteen days out and that he would need to return to Ethiopia to adhere to COVID-19 quarantining procedures.

Ariela was faced with the decision to go to Ethiopia with Biniyam and be there to show her support, which would mean confronting the pain she feels Biniyam caused her.

