90 Day Fiance: The Other Way marathon: Watch Season 1 in its entirety on TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way debuted in 2019 on TLC. Six couples fell in love despite the great distance between them and then decided to live together outside of the U.S.

It was a welcome change from the typical 90 Day Fiance format, where the foreign partner moves — or wants to move — to America to start a life together.

Those who watched the first season of the series fell in love with some couples (like Deavan and Jihoon or Tiffany and Ronald).

Viewers also shared plenty of contempt for others (Laura and Aladin or Evelin and Corey come to mind.)

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way marathon

Now, those who may have missed The Other Way the first time around are getting a chance to spend this coronavirus quarantine time catching up on the show.

Those who already watched it can also tune in again to see if there were things we missed the first time around.

Those hoping to catch every single episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way as it plays back to back are in luck.

On Monday, TLC will be rebroadcasting the hit series, but be warned; it’s going to start very early so you might want to set the DVR.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 1 marathon begins at 6/5c (that’s a.m.) on TLC and will continue to run all day long.

The final episode of the series will air on Tuesday at 4/3c (again a.m.), but it doesn’t look like the two-part Tell All will be included in the marathon.

Highlights from The Other Way

Some things to look forward to as 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way reruns on TLC would be Deavan’s pregnancy with son Taeyang and that time Laura was busted trying to make closet wine.

We don’t want to spoil too much for those who haven’t tuned in yet, watching The Other Way for the first time.

So all we’ll say about Jenny and Sumit is that viewers have been very split about whether this couple should still be together or if they should have called it quits a long time ago.

After all, Sumit was the catfish that turned out to be real (sort of), and Jenny is in love whether he’s a buff British guy or a not-so-buff Indian man that is half her age.

In fact, she’s willing to overlook a lot, and if you haven’t heard their story, be sure to tune in.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 1 marathon begins on Monday at 6 a.m. EST on TLC.