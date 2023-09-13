90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Kirsten slams Julio for claiming she ‘forced’ him to move to The Netherlands

Kirsten Yenniek is speaking her piece, and that means accusing Julio Moya of lying.

Kirsten and Julio comprise one of seven couples to appear on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Their international love story seemed to be one of the more low-key ones this season, but it soon proved otherwise.

Julio planned to move to The Netherlands, Kirsten’s homeland, to spend the rest of their lives together after meeting on Instagram and sharing instant chemistry.

Kirsten flew to America to meet Julio’s family before they planned to move back to The Netherlands, but their time in the U.S. was anything but pleasant.

The more Julio’s family and friends got in his ear, trying to convince him not to move out of Long Island, the more he began to side with them, ultimately changing his mind altogether.

Julio pulled a 180 when he changed his mind and dropped the bomb on Kirsten that he wanted to remain in the U.S. to help his mom raise his brothers instead of moving to The Netherlands to be with her.

Kirsten was obviously upset about the abrupt change in plans and didn’t appreciate Julio’s nonchalant attitude about it all, and eventually, they called it quits over a video call.

Following their breakup that aired on the Sunday, September 10 episode, Kirsten took aim at Julio in her Instagram Story.

Kirsten Yenniek accuses Julio Moya of lying in a recent interview

Kirsten uploaded a screenshot from Julio’s recent interview with The Brentwood-Central Islip, New York Patch, along with a scathing message directed at her presumed ex-boyfriend.

The Dutch beauty circled one paragraph in particular, which quoted Julio as saying, “She said, ‘It’s perfect, you’re moving here.’ It was all of those things that made me think, ‘Why not?'”

Kirsten called out Julio’s interview quote. Pic credit: @kirstenyenniek/Instagram

Over the screenshot, Kirsten added a message, slamming Julio’s statements about moving out of Long Island.

“I don’t like giving this attention but I just can’t stand it when someone turns everything around,” her rant began.

“Because this interview is based on a lie. It was his goal from the beginning of the relationship to move out [of] Brentwood, New York to go to The Netherlands,” she continued.

Kirsten ended her message by putting Julio on blast for making false claims, writing, “I never forced him to do that, which he wants to claim now that I did apparently.”

Did the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple reconcile or have they permanently gone their separate ways?

Although we won’t find out for certain whether Kirsten and Julio have kissed and made up following their on-air breakup, Kirsten’s latest Instagram activity seems to indicate that never happened.

Kirsten and Julio don’t follow each other on Instagram, for one thing, and their recent photos imply that they’ve gone their separate ways.

While Kirsten has spent the last several weeks vacationing in South Africa, Julio didn’t accompany her. In fact, in August 2023, Julio was spotted with his 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way castmate, Daniele Gates, who also hails from Long Island, New York.

The duo posed for a photo in the parking lot of Seaview Ocean Bay Park, and the caption on the Instagram upload read, “Vecinos,” which means “neighbors” in English, and implies that Julio is still living in the U.S.

At the end of the day, though, it looks as though Kirsten will be just fine.

She commented on a recent post made by 90 Day Fiance’s official Instagram page. The post included a clip of her and Julio’s infamous video chat, which ended with them breaking up.

Kirsten assured 90 Day Fiance fans that she was alright after she and Julio broke up. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

In the comments section, Kirsten showed up, telling 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers, “Im okay now ❤️.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.